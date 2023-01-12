Rainbow Realty Group Is Here To Fulfill the Requirement Of Cannabis Real Estate Investors
The leading real estate investment firm is here to fill the gap of connecting cannabis real estate investors to businesses in requirement.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED ESTATE, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rainbow Realty Group, a leading real estate investment firm focused on the US cannabis industry, has announced that it is here to fulfill the requirement of cannabis real estate investors. The company's mission is to seek high-quality, secured real estate investment opportunities within the US cannabis market and generate sales for its customers.
In this regard, Rainbow Realty Group recently announced that it had become one of few organizations that can assist you with all your needs about buying or selling a property depending on whether you own or rent out your commercial space; they also offer assistance in finding financing options if needed so that no matter what type of property you own or plan on purchasing within this market space anything goes!
Investing in a cannabis business is difficult because banks are cautious about getting involved with these types of businesses due to the marijuana being federally illegal.
Fortunately, there are some ways to get around this red tape: Rainbow Realty Group can help you find the best real estate deals on the market by connecting you to cannabis mortgage investor lenders and managing them from start to finish. It has been helping borrowers across Great Neck, New York, since its inception in 2019, so it knows how challenging it can be to find quality properties when no one else does.
The company offers complete services, including legal advice, financing options, land acquisition, construction, management, etc., so that you can focus on other things.
The financing options available by the company are:
● Sale-leasebacks: Utilize the cash invested in your property without incurring debt with a term – of 10-15 years, with multiple five or ten-year extension options available.
● Leasehold Mortgage: Earn a monthly income stream from rent payments and build equity over time.
● Mortgages: Retain ownership interest in your property or finance a purchase option in your lease with 2-4 year loans with extension and prepayment flexibility. This program allows you to build equity now, then sell it when ready. You'll be able to get an upfront cash infusion, plus take advantage of ongoing monthly payments.
"We are here to help you fulfill your dream of owning a cannabis business. We will work with you to get a mortgage for your cannabis real estate investment and are here for the long term. Our goal is to help people achieve their goals by providing them with the best possible services in all aspects of the industry. We want our clients to be successful, so they can continue making money through their investments in this exciting industry!" said the firm's CEO.
About Rainbow Realty Group
Rainbow Realty Group is a real estate investment firm that plans to become one of the most prominent players in the New York marijuana real estate industry.
Media Contact
Rainbow Realty Group, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn