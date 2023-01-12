Allergy Diagnostics Market 2022 Industry Growth, Key Players, High Demand, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

High prevalence of allergic diseases is a significant factor driving the global allergy diagnostics market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allergy Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2030

The global allergy diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 12.45 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.1% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. One of the primary driving factors leading to increased revenue growth of the market is a high prevalence of allergic diseases. According to estimates, allergic rhinitis, popularly known as hay fever, affects 7.8% of individuals in the U.S. It is estimated that 3.5-4% of the general population in the U.S. has Immunoglobin E (IgE)-mediated food allergy or sensitivity. Thus, rising prevalence of allergic diseases is leading to rising demand for allergy diagnostics. Advances in diagnostic technologies and algorithms assist clinicians in more correctly diagnosing allergies, allowing patients to obtain the appropriate medication. Furthermore, government measures are also contributing to revenue growth of the market.

One of the main things that could prevent the market from growing in terms of revenue is inadequate understanding and utilisation of allergy testing methods. For instance, even though the scientific understanding of allergic illnesses has advanced, every year, roughly half of all allergy patients seek diagnosis and treatment from alternative practitioners. Some people may be required to undergo experimental allergy testing or therapies. The adoption of traditional eastern healthcare ideas into western culture and reckless media attention to claims of novel allergy treatments both contribute to acceptance. These elements may therefore limit the market for allergy diagnostics' revenue growth.

The global Allergy Diagnostics market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market. The research study is a pivotal document in understanding the needs and wants of the clients. The report is comprised of significant data about the leading companies and their marketing strategies. The Allergy Diagnostics industry is witnessing an expansion and change of dynamics owing to the entry of several new players.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Minaris Medical America, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Eurofins Scientific, EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, BIOMÉRIEUX SA, Stallergenes Greer, Neogen Corporation, and Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 18 June 2021, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) licensed Reacta Biotech's manufacturing plant in Deeside, North Wales, to begin producing its unique peanut Oral food Challenge (OFC) under the current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards.

The food allergens segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, which is attributed to rising prevalence of food allergies among individuals in both developing and developed countries and initiatives from key market players. For example, Eurofins Technologies, which is a manufacturer of laboratory test kits and systems, announced the launching of the new SENSIStrip Allergen product line on 14 December 2020, which quickly identifies allergens that must be labeled on packaged food items. The allergy diagnostics market is also supported by regulatory activities from international agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). To protect individuals with food allergies and other food hypersensitivities, FDA enforces laws requiring firms to list ingredients on packaged foods and drinks. Some foods or substances that cause allergies or other hypersensitivity reactions are subject to more severe labeling rules. These factors are driving revenue growth of the segment.

In vitro tests segment is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period as patients are not exposed to allergens, which eliminates the possibility of adverse responses during testing. The patient's use of antihistamines or other medicines causes no interference. Testing is not prohibited in the presence of broad dermatological sickness or dermographism. The standardization and quantification of test systems enable more robust comparisons in an individual across time and across testing sites. A single blood sample can be used to measure specific IgE to a wide range of allergens, and a more extensive test menu is available.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed primarily to rising prevalence of allergic reactions, increasing regulatory approvals for current innovations, and favorable reimbursement policies. On 22 August 2022 for example, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. gained FDA clearance for the use of ImmunoCAP Specific IgE (sIgE) Allergen Components in vitro for wheat and sesame allergies. These new blood tests can assist specialists and other healthcare providers in identifying wheat and sesame allergies in those who are at risk of a severe allergic reaction. ImmunoCAP Specific IgE Allergen Components will be accessible shortly throughout the U.S.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Allergy Diagnostics market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global allergy diagnostics market on the basis of product & service, allergen, test type, end-use, and region.

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Consumables

Instruments

Immunoassay Analyzers

ELISA Analyzers

Luminometers

Others

Services

Allergen Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Inhaled Allergens

Food Allergens

Drug Allergens

Others

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

In Vivo Tests

Skin Prick Tests

Patch Tests

Others

In Vitro Tests

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Diagnostics Laboratories

Hospital-based Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

