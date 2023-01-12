Cathode Active Materials Market Particles, Share, Size, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Cathode Active Materials Market Size – USD 16.43 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cathode Active Materials (CAM) market size reached USD 16.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for electric vehicles due to their ability to provide improved performance while reducing vehicle emissions is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. In addition, technological advancements in the automotive industry and innovation in e-mobility technology trends is another key factor driving the market revenue growth in various countries. Today’s electric vehicles incorporate lithium-ion batteries due to their high energy per unit mass relative to other electrical energy storage systems. They also have a high power-to-weight ratio, outstanding high-temperature performance, and minimal self-discharge. A CAM is made into a slurry and then uniformly deposited on a current collector in traditional lithium-ion battery production. NMP, a dangerous and high-boiling-point solvent, is required. This method necessitates the use of energy, space, and money for drying and recycling. As a result, market companies are investing in research & development activities and implementing strategies to adhere to environmental standards in various countries.

However, worries about battery storage and shipping safety are limiting the increased demand for cathode materials. Government regulations, laws, and safety concerns related to shipping cathode materials are additional significant factors limiting market revenue growth. Despite this, considerable investments in the manufacturing of eco-friendly battery materials and quick progress in the technology of processing for refining precursor CAM are the main drivers of the market's revenue growth. For instance, on December 5, 2022, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced a USD 39.04 million loan to Königswarter & Ebell, a completely owned German subsidiary of Pure Battery Technologies in Australia. The financing was made possible through the InvestEU programme (PBT).

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Cathode Active Materials market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Cathode Active Materials market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Umicore, 3M, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Posco chemical, BASF SE, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., NEI Corporation

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The lithium-ion cathode materials segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Rising demand to meet energy storage needs for the electric power grid and electric vehicle use are major factors driving the segment’s revenue growth. Efforts are being made to replace lithium-ion battery components with more cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and safe materials. Longer-term storage technologies, such as flow batteries, have the potential to help with the integration of renewable energy sources for power generation while decreasing reliance on fossil fuels. Companies in the market are focusing on strengthening relationships and investing in high-quality battery technologies.

The lithium-ion batteries segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Strategic partnerships and rapid product innovations are major factors driving market revenue growth. For instance, on 21 December 2022, Lion Electric Company, which is a major manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced the completion of production of its first lithium-ion battery pack at the company's Mirabel, Quebec battery manufacturing facility. The first battery pack is planned to be certified in the first quarter of 2023, followed by a steady scale-up of production in 2023. The first Mirabel batteries will power the Lion5 truck and the LionAmbulance, which are slated to enter commercial production in the first part of 2023. Significant investments in the expansion of existing manufacturing capabilities are major factors driving the segment’s revenue growth in various countries. Market companies are actively seeking new and reliable technologies that incorporate unique features for their users and everyday needs.

Market in Asia Pacific accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing energy consumption and rapid advancements in battery energy storage systems are major factors driving the market revenue growth. In addition, governments in various countries in this region are focusing on reducing industrial emissions. This is another key factor driving the market revenue growth.

On 30 August 2022, General Motors, which is a Michigan-based leading automotive company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and selling of automotive parts and accessories worldwide announced a strategic agreement for CAM with Posco Chemical. Under the terms of the agreement, Posco will supply Ultium Cells, which combines the manufacturing and electrochemical expertise of LG Energy Solutions and General Motors with material from its plant in the South Korean city of Gwangyang. In addition, to maintain consistent operations throughout the startup phase, the CAM joint venture inked an eight-year contract with Ultium Cells for a supply of 30,000 tonnes of CAM per year.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Cathode Active Materials market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cathode Active Materials (CAM) market on the basis of material type, battery type, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Lithium-Ion Cathode Materials

Lead-Acid Cathode Materials

Other Cathode Materials

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Lithium-Ion-Batteries

Lead-Acid-Batteries

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Key reasons to buy the Global Cathode Active Materials Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Cathode Active Materials market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.