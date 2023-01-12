Flocculant and Coagulant Market by Size, Share, Global Trends, History | Revenue will be Around USD 10,910.45 mn by 2028
The global flocculant and coagulant market size was worth around USD 6387.25 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 10,910.45 million by 2028SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global flocculant and coagulant market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the flocculant and coagulant market. The global flocculant and coagulant market are led by players like SNF (UK) Ltd, TRIO Chemicals & Allied Products, Cytec Industries Inc., Tidal Vision, Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies, Jayem Engineers, SUEZ, Feralco, and Akferal amongst others. The global flocculant and coagulant market size was worth around USD 6387.25 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 10,910.45 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.55% between 2022 and 2028.
The global flocculant and coagulant market is segmented based on end-user, type, and region.
Based on end-user, the global market segments are pulp & paper, municipal water treatment, mining, oil & gas, and others. The global market is led by the oil & gas sector driven by the excessive chemical products these companies deal with. Since, with time, currently the global players are witnessing a shortage of clean water in chemical plants and refining, the segmental growth may gain more momentum in the coming years. A typical 100-500 gallons per minute equipment can cost anything between USD 200,000 to USD 70,000
Based on type, the global market divisions are cationic flocculant, organic coagulant, anionic flocculant, amphoteric flocculant, inorganic coagulant, and non-ionic flocculant. Anionic flocculants are used for mineral particles whereas cationic chemicals are used for organic particles. Currently, anionic flocculant leads the global market segment owing to its high applications in the oil & gas and mining sector. However, a key point to note is the steady growth of organic coagulants in low-income economies.
Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market Overview
Flocculants and coagulants are used in the water treatment process, especially in the treatment of effluent or wastewater emerging from oil & gas factories and mining activities. Both chemicals are used in conjunction with one another for the best results and removal of suspended particles from water slurries or solutions. Some particles may settle down on their own if given enough time, however, this process does not apply to all particles.
In such circumstances, water-treating chemicals are used to speed up the process. Coagulants are used to remove small suspended particles that do not settle quickly, whereas flocculants are used for binging and agglomerating suspended small particles from large particles to be processed in the further removal process. The primary aim of these compounds is to remove turbidity, the cloudy appearance of water due to the presence of particles. Without turbidity, the water will be clear. Turbidity removal is important because the presence of high turbidity makes the water nearly impossible to disinfect. The use of flocculants and coagulants also aids in the removal of bacteria.
The global market size considerably reduced during the pandemic owing to the temporary shutdown of business and non-essential activities. However, the global market picked up the pace by the end of the second quarter due to its wide applications in the oil & gas and mining industry which were some of the continuously functioning industries during the pandemic as well.
The global flocculant and coagulant market is projected to grow owing to the increasing government regulations mandating industrial units that use water to indulge in wastewater treatment activities. The environmental impact of industrialization and globalization has caused international and domestic environmental agencies to establish guidelines and ask the world leader to make sure that the players in the regional market adhere to these guidelines. In the coming years, market players will be under intense scrutiny and answerable for the impact of their business on the environment causing them to adopt high budget allocation for reducing the negative implications the business has on the ecosystem.
The global market cap may also benefit owing to the increasing awareness amongst the population about wastewater management resulting in more pressure on industrial and municipal units to deploy more resources toward wastewater management thus propelling the demand for the product.
Restrictions related to the use of alum as a coagulant may restrain global market expansion while the growing use of organic and low-cost coagulants is projected to provide growth opportunities. The longer time duration is projected to act as a challenging factor.
Recent Developments:
►In July 2022, EPICOR Inc., a global manufacturer of resin & fiber mixture and ion exchange resin supplying its services to the energy sector, was acquired by Evoqua Water Technologies thus helping the company expand its portfolio, especially the integrated services and solution segment of the business
►In February 2022, Tidal Vision, an American manufacturer, and supplier of ready-to-use chitosan flocculant, agricultural elicitor applications, and textile treatments, upcycled chitosan from crab shells which is a biopolymer made of seafood byproducts. The upcycled chitosan can be converted into liquid and used for the treatment of wastewater or stormwater. This is achieved through the coagulation between the positive particles of the pollutant and the chitosan
►In February 2022, Gas Processing Center at Qatar University developed a new method for wastewater treatment using green and organic materials. During the research process, they discovered a new coagulant using natural deep eutectic solvents or NADES using choline chloride
►In October 2021, Trivitron Healthcare and Diagon collaborated to launch a new range of coagulants developed by Diagon in the Indian market
North America is projected to generate the highest revenue in the global flocculant and coagulant market with the United States (US) leading the regional revenue owing to the presence of key market players that are undertaking excellent strategic activities to expand their portfolio and global footprint. Wastewater management has been an important point of discussion in international forums with the US being at the forefront of these interventions.
The government regulatory bodies have mandated strict guidelines for industrial units and factories in the region while the government itself has upgraded its development plans for better managing the country's polluted or effluent water. As per the National Association for Clean Water Agencies, more than USD 113 billion was spent on water supply and waste management in 2017 in the US. In April 2021, the United States Environmental Protection Agency announced funding of USD 6.5 billion for new projects in the water infrastructure of the country.
