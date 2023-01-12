Oncology Biosimilars Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's oncology biosimilars market forecast, the oncology biosimilars market is expected to grow from $12.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 24.3%.

The expiration of the patent of biologics used for the treatment of cancer is driving the production of new oncology biosimilars. North America is expected to hold the largest oncology biosimilars market share. Major players in the oncology biosimilars market include Bitcoin, Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Pfizer Inc.

The pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in research and development to produce new oncology biosimilars. The companies are exploiting the growth potential of the rising biosimilar market by investing in their research and development (R&D) processes to support the research and production process of new biosimilars. For instance, in February 2021, Coherus and Junshi Biosciences announced a collaboration in which Coherus would in-license toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody in the US and Canada. Coherus plan to build a leading immuno-oncology franchise using cash from its commercial biosimilar business. Also, in 2019, Biocon, India’s largest biotechnology company invested to acquire some assets of Pfizer Healthcare to set up an R&D facility to boost biosimilar development.

Oncology Biosimilars Market Segments

• By Drug Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunomodulators, Hematopoietic Agents, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)

• By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Blood Cancer, Neutropenia Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Other Cancer Types

• By Distribution Type: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

• By Geography: The global oncology biosimilars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides oncology biosimilars global market forecast, insights on oncology biosimilars global market size, drivers and oncology biosimilars global market analysis, oncology biosimilars global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and oncology biosimilars global market growth across geographies.

