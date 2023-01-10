The head of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan called on the youth to actively promote all forms of diplomacy

10/01/2023

On January 9, 2023, with the participation of the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, employees of the diplomatic service of Turkmenistan, representatives of the Central Council of the Magtymguly Youth Organization of Turkmenistan, the academic staff and students of the institute, was organized an event dedicated to the motto of 2023 “Happy Youth with Arkadag Serdar”, which determined the topic of the meeting, as well as the key trend in the development of Turkmenistan - relying on the young, faith in their abilities and creative forces.

The delivered speeches at the conference reflected the leading role of youth in determining the future of our state, protecting their rights and freedoms, educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and humanism. The tasks of increasing the role of youth in the social, economic, political and cultural life of the country and creating all the necessary opportunities for them to contribute to the development of the country were also noted.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov stressed in his speech that the time has come to develop a strategy for international cooperation of the Turkmen youth. According to the head of the Foreign Ministry, this strategy must necessarily include such areas as education, science, culture and sports.

Taking into account the innovative development of Turkmenistan, the development of scientific and technical initiatives of young people, their stimulation, the interaction with foreign peers via specialized centers, institutes and laboratories of other countries, seems to be an extremely important task.

One of the forms of such activity, exchange of knowledge and ideas can be joint research projects in various fields. The expediency of the participation and influence of young parliamentarians in decision-making processes on key issues of parliamentary diplomacy and international politics was also noted.

In this regard, the important step in this direction is the creation of friendship groups of young Turkmen parliamentarians together with their foreign colleagues, which, in turn, should enrich the parliamentary and diplomatic tradition, bringing new ideas and initiatives to it.

Undoubtedly, young people play a leading role in promoting sports diplomacy.

Turkmenistan, having modern high-quality sports infrastructure facilities, promotes sports diplomacy as one of the priority areas of its foreign policy activities.

In this context, it was proposed to consider the possibility of holding international youth games in Turkmenistan.

The Foreign Minister also pointed to the expediency of involving young diplomats in the implementation of the country's foreign policy, in the visits of state and government delegations of Turkmenistan to foreign countries and the negotiations held within their framework.