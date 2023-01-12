The President of Turkmenistan received the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Italy

On January 11, 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Italian Republic to Turkmenistan Luigi Ferrari, who presented his credentials to the head of state.

The diplomat conveyed warm greetings from the President of his country, Sergio Mattarella, who addressed the wishes of happiness and prosperity to all the Turkmen people, emphasizing that the development of a long-term partnership with dynamically developing Turkmenistan fully meets the foreign policy strategy of Italy and the interests of the EU countries as a whole.

Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment to this responsible post and wishing him success in his work, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed his best wishes to the leadership of Italy, emphasizing Turkmenistan's interest in strengthening the traditional ties of friendship and fruitful interstate cooperation built from the standpoint of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit.

It was stated that Turkmen-Italian relations are successfully developing both on a bilateral and multilateral basis, primarily within the framework of authoritative international organizations and structures.

It was noted that Italy has been an important trading partner of Turkmenistan in the European area for many years, where the special role of the private sector is emphasized. In this regard, the active long-term participation of Italian companies in the implementation of large-scale programs for the socio-economic development of our country was noted.

The President of Turkmenistan, taking into account the diversification of the economy of our country, called on the Italian side to jointly implement large national and international projects in the fuel and energy, transport, agricultural and textile sectors, with the active introduction of high-tech industries.

Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties through the Days of Culture, thematic exhibitions and scientific conferences.

Ambassador Luigi Ferrari assured the head of state that, for his part, he would contribute to the further intensive development of Turkmen-Italian relations and continue the course towards the comprehensive expansion of the traditional partnership that meets the interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.