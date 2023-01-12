The Ambassador of Qatar presented his credentials to the President of Turkmenistan

12/01/2023

64

On January 11, 2023, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Turkmenistan Hamada bin Rashida bin Hamada Al-Azbi was received by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in order to present his credentials.

The Ambassador conveyed warm greetings from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who addressed the wishes of well-being and prosperity to all the Turkmen people. In addition, the high interest of the Qatari side in the further development of traditionally friendly relations with Turkmenistan was noted.

Congratulating the diplomat on his appointment, the President of Turkmenistan conveyed his best wishes to the leadership of the State of Qatar, emphasizing the interest of our country in strengthening traditional bilateral brotherly ties, bringing them to an even higher level and filling them with new content.

The head of state noted that the meetings and agreements reached at the highest level create the basis for bringing the Turkmen-Qatari partnership to a qualitatively new level.

In the course of the talks, the President of Turkmenistan congratulated the Qatari side on the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup, emphasizing that the State of Qatar was the first country in the Middle East region to host an international sports event of such a high level, while making a significant contribution to the development of sports.

It was noted that the envisaged opening of the diplomatic mission of Turkmenistan in the city of Doha will give a new impetus to effective and long-term cooperation between the countries.

During the meeting, the parties stressed the importance of mutual support for the important proposals and initiatives put forward, aimed at ensuring peace, security and global sustainable development.

The fuel and energy complex, trade, investments, transport and communications, chemical and textile industries, agriculture, healthcare and high technologies were named among the promising areas of cooperation.

In addition, the importance of traditional humanitarian and cultural contacts was highlighted.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of Qatar assured that, as the plenipotentiary representative of his country in Turkmenistan, he would make every effort to further build up an effective and constructive dialogue and friendly relations.