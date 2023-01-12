Europe Black & Wood Pellets Market to Register 9.0% CAGR through 2032 Amid Rising Usage in Power & Heat Generation Applications – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), Europe black & wood pellets market is projected to grow at a firm 9.0% CAGR during the assessment period from 2022 and 2032. Overall black & wood pellet sales across Europe are projected to total a market valuation of US$ 25,812.9 Mn by 2032.



Rising usage of black & wood pellets in power and heat generation applications is a crucial factor expected to drive the market across Europe during the projection period. The Europe black & wood pellets market is expected to be dominated by countries like Germany, the U.K. & Italy and this trend is predicted to continue during the forecast period.

Black & wood pellets are an eco-friendly, renewable, sustainable, and clean kind of biomass. The market for black & wood pellets is rising due to the increased need for renewable energy worldwide and growing focus on limiting the use of fossil fuels that contribute to global warming.

For Critical Insights, Request for PDF Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16398

Demand for black & wood pellets across Europe will also be driven by growing environmental concerns and rising government incentives toward sustainability.

People in colder climates choose wood pellet stoves because natural gas is more expensive than wood pellets. Wood pellets are becoming extremely prevalent as a low-cost domestic heating option. However, because of the superior features of black pellets, the black pellets market is predicted to rise at a rapid pace.

Wood pellets are widely consumed for various applications in European countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany & others. The increasing cost of energy and electricity, and fluctuations in the oil & gas industry are propelling the demand for renewable products for power generation

The demand for black & wood pellets in the industrial sector is increasing as the pellet-based power plant gains popularity as a preferred substitute for coal-based power plants. Additionally, governments all over the world are eager to promote the use of renewable energy in the transportation, industrial, and residential sectors.

Subsequently, consumers in industrialized nations like Europe are more environmentally conscious and continue to rely more and more on renewable energy resources. All these developments will positively impact black & wood pellet sales over the next ten years.

"Over the assessment period, sales of black & wood pellets are expected to be driven by the growing need for renewable energy sources for power generation & heat generation application," says an FMI analyst.

For More Information, Query or Customization Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16398

Key Takeaways:

By type, wood pellets segment is projected to hold approximately 90-97% of the total market share in 2022 while black pellets segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.6% through 2032.

The torrefaction sub-segment of the black pellets segment is anticipated to grow at 9.5% CAGR through 2032.

By application, heat generation sub-segment of black pellets is set to grow at 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

The industrial pellet for CHP/district heating segment is expected to reach about US$ 4,680.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The black & wood pellets market in the U.K. is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 4,692.8 Mn during the forecast period.

Germany's black & wood pellets market is forecast to total a valuation of US$ 2,626.7 Mn by 2032.

Who is Winning?

Key market participants of the Black & Wood Pellets market elaborated in the report include Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Blackwood Technology, Zikha Biomass Energy, Arbaflame AS, TTCL Public Company Limited, Verdo Holding A/S, Airex Energie Inc., Graanul Invest, Iwatani Corporation, Land Energy Girvan Limited, Schwaiger Holzindustrie GmbH & Co. KG, Holzwerke Weinzierl GmbH, Balcas Energy, Enviva LP, Drax Group, Ambienta Biomasse, & Naparpellet.

To enhance their market presence and gain greater market shares, prominent market participants are actively focusing on acquisitions, collaborations, and geographical expansions.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16398

Europe Black & Wood Pellets Industry by Category

By Type:

Black Pellets Torrefaction Steam Explosion Hydrothermal Carbonization

Wood Pellets Forest Wood & Waste Agriculture Residue Others



By Application:

Black Pellets Power Generation Heat Generation

Wood Pellets Free Standing Pellet Stove Pellet Stove Insert Pellet Boilers





By End Use:

Black Pellets Residential Commercial Industrial Others

Wood Pellets Industrial Pellet for CHP/District Heating Industrial Pellet for Co Firing Pellets for Heating Residential/Commercial Others



By Country:

Germany

Italy

France

The U.K.

Spain

BENELUX

Russia

Rest of EU

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Market Demand Analysis 2017 to 2021 and Forecast, 2022 to 2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (KT) Analysis, 2017 to 2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (KT) Projections, 2022 to 2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/europe-black-and-wood-pellets-market

About FMI – Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives', recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward'.

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

USA and Canada Potassium Sulfate Market Size: The USA and Canada potassium sulfate market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 426.2 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass US$ 564.4 million by 2032.

Fluoroelastomer Market Demand: The global fluoroelastomer market was valued at around US$1,467.6 million in 2022 and it is forecast to expand at a steady CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2022 and 2032.

Pelletized Activated Carbon Market Value: The Pelletized Activated Carbon Market is expected to increase at a 5.8% CAGR thus rising in revenue from US$4.98 billion in 2022 to US$8.65 billion in 2032.

Sulphur Hexafluoride Market Growth: The Sulphur hexafluoride market valuation is secured at US$ 288.37 Million in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 487.93 Million by 2033. The market is growing at a significant CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market Trends: The global crude oil flow improvers market is anticipated to be worth US$ 1.82 Billion in terms of revenue in 2022. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market size of US$ 3.11 Billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com