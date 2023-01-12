The Allulose Market is Predicted to Grow from a Worth of US$ 236.9 Million in 2023 to a Revenue of US$ 543.2 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.7% | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to a report by Future Market Insights Inc., the global allulose market was valued at US$ 221.3 million in 2022. From 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to increase at an 8.7% CAGR, from US$ 236.9 million to US$ 543.2 million.

The increased use of allulose in the production of pharmaceutical medications for lifestyle disorders, as well as the expansion of the food processing industry in an emerging industry, are likely to drive the worldwide allulose industry.

The availability of low-cost substitutes, such as synthetic sugar, may stifle the expansion of the allulose sector. Furthermore, the scarcity of research on the long-term effects of allulose on the human body limits industry expansion. Allulose has the same flavor, texture, and performance as sugar, but with fewer calories, and as a result, many health-conscious consumers are adjusting their preferences toward consuming low-calorie healthful foods. As a result, increased demand for sugar substitutes is expected to fuel industry expansion for allulose throughout the forecast period.

Regular use of high-calorie sugar has a bad impact on health and can lead to obesity or even diabetes. Food imbalance, and the resulting imbalanced energy obtained from such ingested food, increases the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and other health problems. Consumers in the modern day are looking for healthy foods, such as healthy snacks, as a result of a growing emphasis on health and the need to manage total calorie consumption on-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and other health problems. Consumers in the modern day are looking for healthy foods, such as health snacks, as a result of a growing emphasis on health and the need to manage total calorie consumption.

A low-calorie sweetener has several advantages over a high-calorie sweetener, such as not increasing blood glucose and insulin levels, having good digestive tolerance at approved usage levels, not promoting tooth decay, and others, which is increasing the demand for its use in foods and is well supported for consumption by many dieticians worldwide. The growing global awareness of low-calorie sugar consumption and the benefits associated with such consumption is expected to fuel the expansion of the global allulose industry during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Allulose Market

The allulose industry is predicted to grow at an 8.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, owing to its utilization in the food industry.

Building a wellness and health center will pique Chinese curiosity. The powdered allulose industry was predicted to grow at a 7.9% CAGR.

Between 2017 and 2022, the global allulose industry for food applications is expected to develop at a 7.8% CAGR.

Food development will establish India as a significant industry throughout South Asia.

The United States is expected to grow at an 8.2% CAGR in the allulose industry.

Growing demand for organic food, as well as increased knowledge of healthy lifestyles and diets, would generate chances for growth in India.

The powdered allulose category was predicted to grow at a 7.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

The food industry is expected to develop at a 7.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Who is Winning?

To capture a greater industry, share, major players in the industry are continually experimenting with different business tactics including collaborations, the launch of new products, mergers, and acquisitions. Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Tate & Lyle, CJ Cheil Jedang, Bonumose LLC, Ingredion Inc., Samyang Corporation, Apura Ingredients, Icon Foods, Heartland Food Products Group, and Anderson Advanced Ingredients are a few of the major allulose industry participants.

Recent Developments in the Allulose Market:

Blue California said in September 2019 that it would enhance its allulose manufacturing capacity and aspire for GRAS approval for its allulose products.

Ingredion announced the opening of a new allulose factory in Asia Pacific, North and South America in November 2019. It would enable the corporation to service the industry in both regions more effectively.

Tate & Lyle, a leading producer, produced two new products, Tasteva M Stevia Sweetener and Dolcia Prima allulose, in 2020, to better the lives of future generations by delivering healthier food and drink options to its customers.



Given Below are the Allulose Market Segments:

Key Segments Covered in the Report

By Form:

Powder Allulose

Liquid Allulose

Crystals Allulose



By End Use:

Food Bakery Products Confectionery Dairy Products Sweet Spreads Ice Creams and Desserts

Beverages Carbonated Beverages Fruit Drinks & Juice Powdered Drinks and Mixes

Pharmaceuticals

Food Service Providers

Retail/ Households Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries Online Retailing





By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Oceania

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

