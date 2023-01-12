Automotive Smart Display Market Size, Share, Trends & Industry Analysis 2023 to 2033

Automotive Smart Display Market size

Automotive Smart Display Market was valued at USD 13.62 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 24.85 Bn by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2023 to 2033

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Smart Display Market is an ever-growing industry that is rapidly becoming a must-have for cars, trucks, and other vehicles. This market has seen immense growth over the past few years due to increasing demand from consumers who are looking for more efficient, reliable, and interactive displays in their vehicles. With advances in technology and new features being added to automobiles almost daily, the automotive smart display market provides drivers with advanced and intuitive capabilities like never before.

Smart displays are capable of connecting drivers to their vehicle's systems like navigation, audio/video streaming, climate control, system diagnostics, and much more. Additionally, they provide important information such as speed limits or road conditions directly on the dashboard display. This allows drivers to stay informed of their surroundings while driving without having to take their eyes off the road for extended periods of time.

Driver:

Integration of smartphone connectivity into cars

Smartphones can be synced with various infotainment systems such as Android Auto and Spotity to increase demand for smart displays in cars. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are similar in that both use smartphones to run their operating systems. These systems have been optimized for road applications. These systems allow for easy navigation, and integrated features with cockpit electronics, music access, and phone call management, all without distracting drivers. The operating systems also integrate voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Apple Siri, to provide a hands-free experience. The correct equipment is required for cars to run these operating systems. More manufacturers are accepting them and often include support features as standard features on their infotainment systems.

Cyberattacks: The threat to your security

Many modem vehicles feature wireless technology, which increases the risk of cyberattacks. Cyber risk has increased with the increase in vehicle connectivity via devices like smartphones, music players, tablets, and other mobile devices. Cyber-attacks on automotive electronics can occur when carry-in devices are connected via vehicle entertainment systems and vehicle information terminals. Hacking is also possible through excessive connectivity.

External devices can be connected to the automotive cockpit electronic system of the vehicle. However, hackers can still hack the vehicle. All advanced cockpit electronics systems are connected to the Internet and data is stored in the cloud or at the OEM research centers. The Nissan Sam system can help you understand this. Nissan recently announced that it will use NASA's Mars Rover technology to run its fleet of autonomous vehicles. Seamless Autonomous Mobility is the name of the solution. It's designed to allow autonomous vehicles to react to any unplanned situation. The mobility manager from. The research center will interact with the autonomous vehicle to provide guidance. All data are stored outside the research center, increasing the risk of cyber-attacks.

Telematics security and privacy are key components. The current global economic situation indicates that the focus is shifting to technologies that provide universal connectivity and ease-of-driving, while not compromising privacy or security. Telematics data can be misused. Drivers may alter or hack into vehicle applications, as well as substitute data. Telecommunications Service Providers and Application Providers may sell vehicle owner data to third parties without their permission.

Key Market Segments

Type

By Display Technology

LCD

TFT-LCD

Other

By Display Size

3-5

6-10

> 10

By Installation Site

Advanced Instrument Cluster Display

Centre Stack Touchscreen Display

Rear Seat Entertainment Touchscreen Display

Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Key Market Players included in the report:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Magna International Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Delphi Automotive PLC

Kyocera Display Corporation

Yazaki Corporation

AU Optronics Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Alpine Electronics

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd

Recent developments

Nippon Seiki increased the development in Japan, Tokyo during the year 2019, October. Tokyo's R&D center may be responsible for product enhancement, development and new HUD development.

Hyundai mobis invested in the manufacturing of AR Head Up Displays (AR HUD) in October 2020. Envisics and Hyundai worked together to make the HUD for autonomous driving possible by 2025.

Pioneer Corporation and Cerence Inc. were founded in 2021 to create scalable, secure and Al-powered mobility products and services.

