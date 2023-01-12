Global Powder Coatings Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the powder coatings market. As per TBRC’s powder coatings market forecast, the global powder coatings market size is expected to grow from $24.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The growth in the powder coatings market is due to limitations on products that generate high VOCs promote the sales of powder coatings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest powder coatings market share. Major players in the powder coatings market include AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Jotun, IFS Coatings, The Valspar Corporation, Asian Paints, and RPM International.

Trending Powder Coatings Market Trend

Companies are now focusing on a new coating technology for heat-sensitive substrates such as medium-density fiberboard (MDF). This technology consumes less power as the curing process is done at a lower temperature compared to the conventional method.

Powder Coatings Market Segments

• 1) By Type: Thermoset, Thermoplastic

• 2) By Coating Method: Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed

• 3) By End Userr Application: Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Furniture, Agriculture, Construction, & Earthmoving Equipment (ACE), General Industrial, Other End-User Applications

• By Geography: The global powder coatings market analysis is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Powder coating is a finishing process that keeps the binder and filler parts in a liquid suspension form. Powder coating is a technique that generally involves coating an entity with free-flowing, dry powder electrostatically and then curing it under heat or with ultraviolet light.

Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on powder coatings global market size, drivers and trends, powder coatings global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and powder coatings global market growth across geographies. The powder coatings market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

