Global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 18.5% By 2030: Zion Market Research
Global Demand of Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 18.5%, Expected to Hit USD 7.8 bn by 2030 | Industry Trends & Forecast
At 18.5% Global CAGR of Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market Size to Accrue US$ 7.8 billion by 2030: Industry Trends & Forecast”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market By Disc Type (Metal on Metal and Metal on Biocompatible), By Material (Polyethylene, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Cobalt-Chrome, Polycrystalline Diamond, and Others), By Design (Constrained, Semi-Constrained, and Un-Constrained), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Private Clinics, and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2030."
— Zion Market Research
The global cervical total disc replacement device market size was worth around USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 7.8 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 18.5% between 2022 and 2030.
The cervical spine comprises seven vertebras, which are separated by an intervertebral disc from each other. Cervical discs are helpful in the movement of the neck and back; they allow sideward and bending movement of the body. They are also useful in neck stabilizing and shock absorbing. Cervical discs stop functioning owing to disc herniation, which is caused by degenerative diseases or trauma. Disc herniation can be recognized by symptoms such as a headache, weakness, shoulder pain, numbness, and neck pain. Degenerative disc disease results in pain, stiffness of the neck, and less flexibility. Initially, these diseases are tackled with anti-inflammatory medications, spine injections, physical therapy, and cold or heat therapy. However, surgical treatments are recommended when these conventional treatments fail to recover.
Browse Press Release - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-cervical-total-disc-replacement-device-market
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:
Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package
About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)
Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request
Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022
Includes Tables and figures have been updated
The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Zion Market Research Methodology
The market for cervical total disc replacement devices is anticipated to expand as a result of an increasing number of providers making investments in clinical trials for new devices as well as better next-generation cervical total disc replacement devices like Secure-CR cervical artificial disc. The global cervical total disc replacement device market, which has expanded significantly in recent years, will also be driven by an aging population and spinal injuries from car accidents. The market for cervical total disc replacement devices will expand due to the rising prevalence of degenerative disc conditions. However, the high cost associated with the cervical total disc replacement device is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/cervical-total-disc-replacement-device-market
The global cervical total disc replacement device market is segmented based on the disc type, material, design, end user, and region.
Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, private clinics, and others. The hospital's segment held the largest market share in 2021 and it is expected to continue the same pattern during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is attributed to the presence of a vast number of hospitals, especially those dealing in orthopedic surgeries. Moreover, the insurance provides coverage for the predominant hospital procedures. On the other hand, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.
The segmental growth is owing to the numerous policies adopted by nations like the US, which encourage patients to use ASCs. Additionally, the American rescue plan has given the ASCs segment higher attention. The US government projects that using the ASC model will save about $32 billion by 2022.
North America holds the largest market share in the global cervical total disc replacement device market. The higher percentage of the aging population living in this region is anticipated to boost global market growth. Besides, the Asia Pacific is emerging as the second largest market for cervical total disc replacement as healthcare industries are growing at a faster rate, which in turn may fuel the global cervical total disc replacement device market. In addition, China and India are major competitors in the global cervical total disc replacement device market. Moreover, rising government funding and a large pool of patients are expected to propel the global market growth in the future.
Browse Detailed Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cervical-total-disc-replacement-device-market
Recent Development:
In October 2022, Centinel Spine®, LLC, a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access, announced the continued expansion of the availability of the prodisc® Cervical Total Disc Replacement (TDR) portfolio that allows the disc to be matched to patient anatomy. In July, the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for 1-level indications for prodisc C Vivo, prodisc C SK, and prodisc C Nova. Along with the currently available prodisc C implant, which remains the most studied TDR technology, Centinel Spine now has the broadest offering in the world of cervical TDR solutions to address surgeon preference and individual patient anatomy.
The global cervical total disc replacement device market is dominated by players like:
Dynamic Spine Inc.
Applied Spine Technologies Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Abbott Laboratories
Medtronic Inc.
Globus Medical Inc.
Synthes AG
Johnson & Johnson
Innovative Spinal Technologies Inc.
Zimmer Inc.
Inquire More About this Report Purchasing @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/cervical-total-disc-replacement-device-market
The global cervical total disc replacement device market is segmented as follows:
By Disc Type
Metal on Metal
Metal on Biocompatible
By Material
Polyethylene
Stainless Steel
Titanium
Cobalt-Chrome
Polycrystalline Diamond
Others
By Design
Constrained
Semi-Constrained
Un-Constrained
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Private Clinics
Others
Request Customized Copy Of Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/594
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Which key factors will influence the cervical total disc replacement device market growth over 2022-2030?
What will be the value of the cervical total disc replacement device market during 2022-2030?
Which region will contribute notably towards the cervical total disc replacement device market value?
Which are the major players leveraging the cervical total disc replacement device market growth?
Explore Related Reports:
Global Medical Tubing Market
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/610901770/global-medical-tubing-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-5-by-2030-report-by-zion-market-research-zmr
Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market
https://www.openpr.com/news/2879428/global-cervical-total-disc-replacement-device-market-size
Bovine Ephemeral Fever Vaccines Market
https://www.openpr.com/news/2873734/global-bovine-ephemeral-fever-vaccines-market-size-worth-78-9
Bovine Ephemeral Fever Vaccines Market
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-bovine-ephemeral-fever-vaccines-market-size-worth-maria-howard/
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/01/11/2587094/0/en/Global-Cervical-Total-Disc-Replacement-Device-Market-Share-Will-Grow-18-5-CAGR-to-Almost-USD-7-8-Billion-by-2030.html
Tissue Banking Market Propelling Rapid Speed To End On USD 3.70 Billion By 2028
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/tissue-banking-market
Global Pain Management Devices Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 6.70 Billion By 2028
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-pain-management-devices-market
Global Operating Room Equipment Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 51.9 Billion By 2028
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/operating-room-equipment-market
Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 11.4 Billion By 2028
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-gastrointestinal-endoscopic-devices-market
Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 4.02 Billion By 2028
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/obesity-surgery-devices-market
Global Gynecological Devices Market To Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To USD 24.1 Billion By 2028
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-gynecological-devices-market
Clinical Trial Imaging Market Increasing At A Phenomenal Pace To Reach More Than USD 1568.83 Billion By 2028
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/clinical-trial-imaging-market
Angiography devises Market Increasing At A Phenomenal Pace To Reach USD 18.23 Billion By 2028
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/angiography-devices-market
Read Blogs - https://zmrblog.com/ | https://chemicalnewsreports24.com/
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other