Year in Review: Manchin Secures More Than $2.4 Billion in Funding for West Virginia in 2022

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, secured more than $2.4 billion in funding for top West Virginia priorities in 2022. Every year, Senator Manchin fights to secure annual funding in the Senate Appropriations Committee to support West Virginians. In addition to that annual funding, West Virginia has received and will continue to receive critical resources from multiple funding packages that Senator Manchin authored and voted for, including the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as well as more than $166 million for FY 2022 Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) Requests in West Virginia.

“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I advocate every day for West Virginia priorities to ensure we have the support needed to take care of our people and communities. I am pleased that in the last year, West Virginia has received more than $2.4 billion to support our health centers, combat the drug epidemic, promote quality, affordable housing, expand broadband across the state and much more,” said Senator Manchin. “I fought tirelessly to include billions of dollars in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 omnibus to help West Virginia communities and invest in our future, and West Virginia can expect to receive billions of dollars more in historic investments in the years to come thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act and other important packages. As we begin a new year, I look forward to seeing the positive impacts these incredible investments will have on the Mountain State, and I will continue fighting for resources to help West Virginia grow and thrive.”





Below are funding totals from agencies and departments and highlighted awards West Virginia received:





U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)





Senator Manchin secured $982.5 million in DOT funding to upgrade West Virginia’s roads, bridges, highways, airports and public transportation to improve safety and efficiency for West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within the state.

On August 10, 2022 , Senator Manchin announced $20.4 million for infrastructure improvement projects, including street upgrades and pedestrian paths, in Morgantown and Wheeling.

On July 11, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $15 million to support the construction of a new terminal building at the North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) in Harrison County. This was made possible through the Airport Terminals Program, a new grant program established by Senator Manchin through the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

On April 7, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $24.8 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to bolster public transportation across West Virginia.





U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Senator Manchin secured $321.5 million in HHS funding to improve health services for West Virginians, especially in rural communities across the state. The funding included resources to combat the drug epidemic and expand access to substance use disorder treatment and prevention services, as well as support Black Lung health services.

On December 2, 2022 , Senator Manchin announced $18.7 million to help West Virginia strengthen its critical public health infrastructure.

On October 11, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $44.3 million to increase access to treatment, prevention and recovery services for individuals struggling with substance use disorder in West Virginia.

On July 20, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $2.1 million for the Black Lung and Coal Miner Clinics Program in West Virginia.

U.S. Department of Education

Senator Manchin secured $278.8 million in Department of Education funding to bolster West Virginia educational institutions, from elementary schools to graduate research programs, including Upward Bound, GEAR UP and additional important programs.

On October 6, 2022 , Senator Manchin announced $5.7 million to support safer and healthier learning environments for K-12 students.

On July 18, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $658K to support three West Virginia higher education institutions.

On May 24, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $3.4 million for Upward Bound Programs at six West Virginia colleges and universities.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Senator Manchin secured $196.3 million in FEMA funding to address severe storms, flooding and other weather events impacting the state, along with continued investments to reimburse costs accrued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. FEMA funds help ensure West Virginia is prepared for any disaster or emergency that comes our way.

On November 15, 2022 , Senator Manchin announced $33.7 million for three West Virginia healthcare providers to help reimburse costs accrued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On October 31, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $26.6 million to help rebuild Herbert Hoover High School in Elkview, which was critically damaged by the 2016 severe floods.

On January 4, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $1 million to support flood mitigation at Beech Bottom.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Senator Manchin secured $180.6 million in USDA funding to support West Virginia’s farmers, ranchers and agricultural producers, upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure, combat food insecurity and more.

On December 22, 2022 , Senator Manchin announced up to $4.7 million for a livestock systems management project through West Virginia University.

On July 12, 2022, Senator Manchin announced an estimated $99.8 million to provide a payment of $391 for approximately 255,280 West Virginia children to access healthy food and meals during the summer months.

On April 21, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $14.1 million for twelve West Virginia projects that will bolster flood protection, upgrade dam infrastructure and protect water quality across the state.

U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA)

Senator Manchin secured $132.1 million in EDA funding to boost economic development, especially for our coal communities, create good-paying, long term jobs and promote business growth to spur economic opportunity for all West Virginians.

On September 22, 2022 , Senator Manchin announced $5.3 million for the Mason County Public Service District to support the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant to serve the Nucor steel mill and surrounding communities. This funding was made possible through the Coal Communities program, which Senator Manchin successfully fought to include in the American Rescue Plan .

On August 24, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $5.3 million to support construction of a new conference and events center and workforce development facility in Elkins, which was also funded through the EDA's Coal Communities program in the American Rescue Plan.

On July 18, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $4.6 million to build the new Mylan Park Regional BMX facility for BMX racing tracks and an all-inclusive wheel park in Morgantown. This was funded through the Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program in the American Rescue Plan.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Senator Manchin secured $69.7 million in HUD funding to ensure every West Virginian has access to quality, safe, affordable housing, no matter where they live.

On May 16, 2022 , Senator Manchin announced $37.7 million for twenty West Virginia housing authorities to expand rental assistance, address substance use disorder and support other programs to help West Virginians currently experiencing homelessness or housing instability, especially children and youth.

On March 16, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $9.3 million for nineteen organizations across West Virginia to help quickly rehouse individuals and families currently experiencing homelessness. The programs also support adults and youth fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

On January 13, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $3.5 million to support twenty affordable rental units for high-need elderly households in eastern West Virginia.

Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)

Senator Manchin secured $37.9 million in ARC funding to strengthen economic growth throughout the state, including through broadband expansion, job and education training and efforts to boost West Virginia’s outdoor recreation and tourism economy.

On December 16, 2022 , Senator Manchin announced $2.5 million for renovations to the Minnie Hamilton Hospital in Grantsville.

On October 3, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $5.7 million for three West Virginia projects that will construct a waterline extension in Clay County, conduct a land development study along Corridor H and support tourism and recreation-related businesses across the state.

On May 31, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $1.5 million for the City of Ripley to upgrade and improve its sewer connections.

U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)

Senator Manchin secured $37.8 million in DOJ funding to bolster public safety for all West Virginians, including through expanding substance use disorder treatment and prevention programs, promoting school safety and strengthening law enforcement capabilities.

On November 9, 2022 , Senator Manchin announced $478K to promote Internet safety for West Virginia children and help prosecute sexual predators who operate on the Internet.

On October 7, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $6.3 million for seven West Virginia law enforcement programs to develop and acquire effective technologies, equipment and interoperable communications to bolster crime prevention and response across the state.

On September 19, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $4 million for three West Virginia public safety programs aimed at preventing and addressing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking, as well as enhancing victim safety and services.

U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Senator Manchin secured $15.5 million in FCC Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) funding, as a portion of the total FCC funds, to expand reliable, affordable broadband and telehealth services to promote the full participation of all West Virginians in today’s digital economy.

On June 16, 2022 , Senator Manchin announced $5 million to help West Virginia schools, libraries and educational organizations purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors.

On March 10, 2022, Senator Manchin announced West Virginia will receive $247.6 million over the next decade to expand broadband access to 79,391 locations across West Virginia.

On February 8, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $899K for four healthcare providers to expand quality telehealth services.

Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) Requests

Senator Manchin secured $166.9 million in CDS requests for 88 critical projects across the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.