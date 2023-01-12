Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% By 2030 - Zion Market Research
Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Segmentations by Types, Applications, Opportunities, Drivers, and Trends by 2030
Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Size, Industry Trends, Key Players, USD 6.7 billion, CAGR 7.0%, Share, Analysis Growth and Forecast by 2030”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cold Form Blister Packaging Market By Material (Oriented Polyamide, Aluminum, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene, PE, And PET), By Application (Healthcare, Consumer Products, Electronics & Semiconductors, Food & Confectionery, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030. The global cold-form blister packaging market size was worth around USD 3.6 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6.7 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.0% between 2022 and 2030.
A pre-formed plastic material called a blister pack is typically used to package consumer products, food, and medications. This is comprised of thermoformed plastic, with an aluminum foil lid seal. Due to the way a blister pack folds in on itself, it is also known as a clamshell. Blister packs also offer protection from environmental elements on the outside, such as moisture, light, oxygen, and other gases. It provides the maximum level of forgiving consent and product goodness.
The demand in the global cold form blister packaging market is expected to increase because of the growing requirement for the best possible safety and protection, which lengthen the product's shelf life. The primary driver anticipated to propel the cold form blister packaging market in the future is an increase in demand from the pharmaceutical industry.
The expansion of the global market is also fueled by an increase in demand for cold form packs among various end-use industries. A government program to support medical facilities could have a beneficial future effect on the growth of the cold form blister packaging business. Future market growth is expected to accelerate due to expanding urbanization and increasing disposable income. Further, packaging materials are widely used to improve environmental standards; this, in turn, is expected to foster the growth of the global cold form blister packaging market in the future. However, stringent rules and regulations act as a major challenge for the market expansion over the forecast period.
The global cold form blister packaging market is segmented based on material, application, and region.
Based on the material, the market is segmented into oriented polyamide, aluminum, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, PE, and PET. The polyvinyl chloride segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. PVC is an indispensable material in cold-form blister packing due to its affordability. Another argument in favor of the use of PVC in cold form blister packaging is its capacity to strengthen the packing. Because PVC is extremely stiff and guarantees geometric stability after cold forming, it is generally employed as the contact layer and seal to the aluminum foil.
Geographically, the global cold form blister packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the highest revenue share in the worldwide cold blister packaging market during the forecast period owing to the rapid expansion of end-use sectors such as healthcare, food, consumer, and industrial goods. Moreover, the regional market is anticipated to experience revenue growth throughout the forecast period as a result of factors including increased consumption of high-visibility items, expanding middle-class population, rising disposable income, and an expanding healthcare sector.
Recent Development:
In April 2021, a contract packaging service has been introduced by Sepha, a company that specializes in pharmaceutical packaging and equipment, to fulfill the growing need for small-batch production. Sepha's new contract packaging service is geared toward the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and medical device industries and focuses on offering blister and medical device packs in quick turnarounds in limited volume runs at reasonable prices. Customers can take advantage of prompt and adaptable manufacture of packs for testing, research, and sampling, regardless of the availability of bigger blister pack lines.
In March 2020, Pharma works, a maker of blister packaging technology for the consumer products, pharmaceutical, and contract packaging industries, was acquired by ProMach, a provider of packaging machinery solutions. The goal of this endeavor is to increase the number of blister packaging applications and ProMach's product line.
The global cold form blister packaging market is dominated by players like:
Bemis Company Inc.
Amcor plc
CONSTANTIA
Winpak Ltd.
Bilcare Research
Uflex Limited
Svam Toyal Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Tekni-Plex
Ningbo Dragon Packaging Technology Co Ltd
Essentra plc
Rollprint.
Wasdell Packaging Group
Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Ltd.
Flexi Pack.
Accupack
WISESORBENT TECHNOLOGY LLC
Aphena Pharma Solutions
Nuplas Industries.
ROPACK INC
Green Pack Foils Pvt. Ltd
The global cold form blister packaging market is segmented as follows:
By Material
Oriented Polyamide
Aluminum
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polypropylene
PE
PET
By Application
Healthcare
Consumer Products
Electronics & Semiconductors
Food & Confectionery
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
