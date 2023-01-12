Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices Market Worth US$ 12.29 Billion Driven by Consumer Demand by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of ENT disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices Market Size – USD 16.43 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Rising adoption of tele-audiology worldwide” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices Market size was USD 16.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of hearing loss is a key factor driving market revenue growth. According to Hearing Loss Association of America, an estimated 50 million Americans experience tinnitus, whereas 90% of those have hearing loss. In the U.S., around 2 to 3 out of every 1,000 infants are born with a discernible amount of hearing loss in one or both ears.

In addition, rising demand for minimally invasive ENT procedures is another key factor driving market revenue growth. Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Surgery (MIES) has been more popular for treating sinonasal tumors that affect the base of skull and other critical tissues over the past two decades. Development of intra-operative surgical navigation technology has also contributed toward minimally invasive surgery for surgical therapy of inflammatory/infectious, traumatic, and neoplastic skull base lesions. Endoscopic excision of nasal cavity tumors has numerous significant advantages, which include avoiding face incisions, preserving natural features, and providing greater visibility and magnification of essential facial components. Patients benefit from decreased morbidity, quicker healing, and shorter hospital stays.

The market for ENT devices is constrained by social stigma associated with ENT devices. Living with hearing loss can be frightening and stressful. Societal stigmas have been linked with this disease exacerbating the situation. Furthermore, some individuals assume that trouble hearing shows social clumsiness or lack of communication abilities. Hearing aid firms ads contribute to stigma by emphasizing on aesthetic features of their equipment. Many manufacturers place a premium on appearance and concealment of their products.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The diagnostic devices segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Integration of modern technologies for manufacturing higher quality ear, nose, and throat devices, together with successful product launches and regulatory clearances, will drive revenue growth of the ENT devices segment.

Technological improvements in bronchoscopy equipment and infrastructure upgrades in medical and healthcare industries are expected to accelerate in the coming years.

The hospitals segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Development of the ENT devices market will be fueled by incorporation of contemporary manufacturing techniques for producing higher quality ear, nose, and throat devices, as well as by successful product launches and regulatory approvals. In the upcoming years, infrastructural renovations in medical and healthcare sectors as well as technological advancements in bronchoscopy equipment are anticipated to drive market revenue growth.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is owing to increasing prevalence of hearing loss in this region. In addition, presence of key players is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market. For instance, in May 2022, Medtronic plc., a global leader in healthcare technology, announced the completion of its acquisition of Intersect ENT, which will add novel technologies used in sinus operations to enhance post-operative outcomes and treat nasal polyps to the company's entire ENT portfolio.

Some major companies in the global market report include Medtronic plc, Cochlear Ltd, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, Demant A/S, GN Store Nord A/S, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., Smith+Nephew, and Karl Storz.

In August 2022, GN Hearing, the global leader in hearing aid innovation, announced the release of ReSound OMNIA, a revolutionary hearing aid platform that will establish a new standard in hearing technology and improve people's interactions with their surroundings. ReSound OMNIA hearing aid performs much better in loud conditions than any prior ReSound hearing aid.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ENT devices market based on product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Diagnostic Devices

Surgical Devices

Hearing Aids

Image-guided Surgery Systems

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

ENT Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) Devices market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the customization options, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

