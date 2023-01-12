Investment Bank ARC Group Acquires Scandinavian Management Consultancy Asia Perspective in Bid to Solidify Position as Global Leader in Cross-Border M&A Between Asian and Western Markets

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC Group is an international investment bank and financial services firm headquartered in Shanghai. Established in 2015, ARC Group is a global leader in SPAC and IPO advisory. In 2022, the firm was ranked no.1 in De-SPAC in the U.S. by SPACInsider.

via NewMediaWire -- ARC Group, global leader in M&A and Capital Markets Advisory, has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Scandinavian-owned APAC cross-border consultancy Asia Perspective. Under the agreement, ARC Group acquires 100% of Asia Perspective at a total consideration of USD12.8M. This strategic acquisition aims to further solidify ARC Group's position as a leader in global financial advisory and management consulting services, especially within cross-border M&A.

ARC Group's full-service financial advisory platform is complemented by Asia Perspective's global management consultancy expertise and experience by leveraging their reach across European and APAC markets including offices in Indonesia, mainland China, Vietnam, Sweden, and Hong Kong. The transaction enhances the global reach and service width of both organizations. ARC Group and Asia Perspective both expect to see synergies across various practice lines including especially M&A, Capital Markets Advisory, Market Entry, Financing, Operational Restructuring and Corporate Strategy. The deal shall ultimately help bolster deeper client relationships and service propositions on a strategic, financial, and executional level. This provides a more seamless approach to supporting clients across multiple practice areas, across multiple markets, and over evolving stages of business development.

Asia Perspective Partners Daniel Karlsson and Alexander Ocieczek as well as the current company management will be integrated at a corporate level with Daniel and Alexander joining ARC Group as Managing Partners.

ARC Group Managing Partner Sergio Camarero commented: "This is a key milestone in our growth strategy. Asia Perspective gives us the right capabilities to offer our existing clients and expand ourselves. We observed an incremental number of Nordic companies interested in public listings abroad and we believe the acquisition of Asia Perspective will give us the right access to those companies. Having a local office in Sweden will allow us to provide a better service to the clients and enhance their confidence and trust. Asia Perspective is the first piece of a wider plan as we intend to grow aggressively through acquisitions in the coming years. Our value proposition is very well-defined and we want to become an international financial institution reducing the gap between Asia and the rest of the world."

Managing Partner Alexander Ocieczek commented: "Asia Perspective and ARC Group are complementing each other's expertise and resources, which will enable us to offer our clients a more comprehensive set of services. We are excited to become part of such an ambitious company group and are confident in the strategy that will facilitate ARC Group's position as the leading investment bank and advisor connecting East and West."

ABOUT ARC GROUP

Established in 2015, ARC Group is a full-service financial institution deeply rooted in Asia with global reach. They are global leaders in M&A and Capital Markets advisory. According to spacinsider.com league tables, ARC ranks 1st as M&A financial advisor by transactional value, market share and by number of transactions in 2022.

ARC Group works with companies to help them develop a comprehensive Capital Markets strategy, raise their visibility on the financial arena and position them for long-term success, regardless of whether they choose to pursue a strategic transaction, a round of financing, an IPO or SPAC. They provide a full spectrum of Investment Banking and Advisory services.

ARC Group acts as a bridge to connect Asia with Europe and America. With offices in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, UAE, Mexico and New York, they are well-positioned to provide on-the-ground cross-border financial advisory services.

For more information, visit: https://arc-group.com/ .

ABOUT ASIA PERSPECTIVE

Asia Perspective was founded in 2004 and is an independent consulting firm and service provider dedicated to supporting international enterprises operating in China and Southeast Asia. The company specializes in bridging the business ecosystems of Europe and East Asia, with services covering strategic advisory, market entry and expansion, operational setup and reorganization, production and sourcing, as well as cross-border M&A and financing.

Asia Perspective's approach involves providing realizable advice and 'on-the-ground' hands-on support when implementing strategies and plans developed for clients. They offer both project-based advisory as well as continuous business services that unburden clients from setting up and managing their own organizations in Asia.

With almost two decades of experience in the region, Asia Perspective has supported many European market leaders in realizing their business goals and visions in Asia. Now the company can pride itself in counting many of these amongst its recurring clients.

For more information, visit: https://www.asiaperspective.com/ .

ADVISORS

Taylor Wessing acted as legal counsel to the ARC Group with Grant Thornton as the financial advisor. Schjødt acted as legal counsel to Asia Perspective on the transaction.

