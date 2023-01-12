Global Surgical Imaging Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.5% By 2030 - Zion Market Research
The global surgical imaging market size is predicted to grow to around USD 9.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of roughly 6.5% between 2022 and 2030.
Global Surgical Imaging Market By Device (Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Angiography, C-Arms, And Surgical Navigation Systems), By Modality (MRI, X-Ray, Computed Tomography, Optical, Nuclear Imaging, And Ultrasounds), By Application (Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic And Trauma, Gynecological, Ophthalmological, Thoracic, Urologic, And Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers And Academic & Research Institutes) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030
— Zion Market Research
Institutes) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030"
The global surgical imaging market size was worth around USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 9.6 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.5% between 2022 and 2030.
Surgical Imaging is a major optical imaging technique that is used in thorough imaging periods. The method helps physicians to conduct perplexing procedures decisively. Surgical imaging uses processed C-arms, tomography scanners, and other imaging instruments to take a careful look at the area and see the highlights of a particular area. Innovation has been developed to provide precision during surgery.
The surgical imaging industry is expected to expand earlier rather than later. Using meticulous imaging innovation helps experts to complete surgical operations effortlessly and accurately. This results in an increased quality of treatment for patients.
The growing geriatric population and knowledge of radiographic processes are the key factors responsible for the growth of the global surgical imaging market. In addition, technological developments are likely to fuel demand in the coming years. The components that drive business growth have combined the interest in therapeutic safety and the aging population as well as steady innovation of gear and gadgets.
There is an increase in the advantages of protection that can be attributed to the growing number of people with constant diseases and an increase in the geriatric population. The administration organization also plays a major role in raising interest in imaging gadgets in emergency clinics in reducing the cost of medical care.
As far as the development of equipment and gadgets is concerned, through imaging modes, equipment manufacturers have gained surprising ground over the last few years. In CT, higher-cut frames, iterative picture recreation, and otherworldly CT have been applied to radically create picture targets and image speed while reducing the portion of both radiation and distinction essential to get better pictures.
This has incredibly extended the signs of CT imaging. Growing research initiatives to improve surgical imaging devices' capabilities have good growth opportunities for the market share of Surgical Imaging. However, the high cost of equipment is expected to hinder market expansion.
The global surgical imaging market is segmented based on the device, modality, application, end user, and region.
Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and academic and research institutes. The hospital's segment held the largest market share in 2021 and it is expected to continue the same pattern during the forecast period.
Due to the availability of different surgical instruments for performing surgical procedures, the rise in the number of minimally invasive surgeries performed, and the rise in the number of patients admitted to these facilities for surgery to treat various chronic disorders, hospitals are anticipated to account for a significantly larger revenue share in the global market.
To treat patients more quickly and effectively and improve their chances of survival, hospitals are adopting c-arms imaging equipment in emergency rooms as a result of an increase in road accidents and cases of traumatic brain injury.
The largest global surgical imaging market share was held by North America. This region is anticipated to maintain its lead in the surgical imaging market over the forecast period. An increase in sports injuries, a well-developed healthcare system that supports the adoption of advanced surgical imaging technology, and favorable government policies that support the purchase of advanced surgical imaging devices and reimbursement of the same are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the surgical imaging market in North America. The primary factors driving market expansion in the North American area are the rising prevalence of genetic abnormalities and chronic illnesses, as well as the presence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement alternatives.
Recent Development:
In December 2021, GE revealed that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of BK Medical, a leader in advanced surgical visualization, from Altaris Capital Partners, LLC. With this acquisition, GE Healthcare adds the fast-growing and relatively new field of real-time surgical visualization to GE’s pre- and post-operative Ultrasound capabilities, creating an end-to-end offering through the full continuum of care— from diagnosis through therapy and beyond. Through significant synergies with the benefit of GE’s technology and commercial scale, BK Medical will be able to reach new customers and markets around the world.
The global surgical imaging market is dominated by players like:
Medtronic plc
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Hologic Inc.
GENORAY Co. Ltd.
GE Healthcare
Eurocolumbus s.r.l
Allengers Medical Systems Ltd
Ziehm Imaging GmbH.
Whale Imaging Inc.
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Siemens Healthineers AG
Shimadzu Corp.
Orthoscan
The global surgical imaging market is segmented as follows:
By Device
Endoscopy
Laparoscopy
Angiography
C-arms
Surgical Navigation Systems
By Modality
MRI
X-ray
Computed Tomography
Optical
Nuclear Imaging
Ultrasounds
By Application
Neurosurgeries
Cardiovascular
Orthopedic and Trauma
Gynecological
Ophthalmological
Thoracic
Urologic
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Academic and Research Institutes
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
