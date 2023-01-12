Whereby's Inclusive Hybrid Meeting Feature Bridges the Divide Between Office-Based and Remote Workers

Video conferencing company Whereby is transforming the way companies work in a hybrid-working world with its new "Co-location Groups" feature, creating more inclusive hybrid meetings. Multiple laptops in the same room, all mics on, no problem.

Today, many companies are embracing a hybrid model of working where employees come into the office only a couple of days per week, and work from home the rest of the time. This quick adaptation to a new way of working has brought with it many challenges, from technical to cultural issues. Video conferencing company Whereby is transforming the way companies work in a hybrid-working world, with its new "Co-location Groups" feature, available now in Beta for free to all Whereby Meetings users.

Multiple laptops in the same room, all mics on, no problem.

"At Whereby, we're interested in understanding and addressing the human problems we're all experiencing in the post-covid, 'hybrid' world. Today's release is our most significant attempt to-date to do exactly that." says Andy Tyra, Chief Product and Technical Officer at Whereby.

The new feature allows users that are physically together to form a "co-location group", for example, when in an office or co-working space. This enables each participant in a conversation to join a virtual meeting using their own laptop. Whereby's patent-pending technology then selects the microphone closest to whoever is speaking, while also blocking audio from playing back to those in the same room, effectively solving the main pain points of today's hybrid meetings:



Remove echo (audio feedback)

Remove the need for dedicated rooms with expensive video conferencing hardware

Provide an inclusive experience for distributed teams, both remotely and in the office

Andreas Bovens, Lead Technical Product Manager at Whereby comments:

"We've seen companies spend thousands of dollars on conference room hardware that is overly cumbersome to use, and doesn't always help: these setups often make remote workers feel excluded from meetings, as they miss out on face-to-face conversations and subtle interactions happening in the room."

As a company, Whereby's mission is to enable people to work from anywhere, whether that be in an office or from home, and their new hybrid meeting technology seeks to improve an often difficult and expensive experience.

Co-location Groups is now available in Beta on all Whereby Meetings plans, including the free tier. To learn more visit https://where.by/HybridMeetings

About Whereby:

Built by privacy-friendly Europeans, Whereby is video calling wherever you want it. No apps, downloads, or hassle. Simply start a Whereby Meeting right from your browser or embed Whereby directly into your product, app, or website. Our technology allows you to connect with customers and coworkers with the touch of a button. Whereby is ranked as the ‘Easiest to Use' video conferencing platform by G2 and is recommended by The New York Times' Wirecutter. It's used by millions of users around the globe.

