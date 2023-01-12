Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of Monroe Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, in the 1000 block of Monroe Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:55 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument the suspect assaulted the victim and fled the scene. A short time later, the victim and the suspect met in the 3200 block of 8th Street, Northeast where the argument continued. During the argument, the suspect brandished a weapon, and the victim was shot. The victim was located at an area hospital receiving for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The detectives’ investigation determined that this offense was domestic in nature.

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 19-year-old Ilon Melson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).