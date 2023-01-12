transcosmos reforms Taiwan management as part of its initiative to reinforce global business

Leveraging abundant experience and connections in Japan and overseas, aims to grow the Taiwan business

TOKYO, Jan. 12, 2023 transcosmos inc. hereby announces that transcosmos Taiwan inc. (Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan; transcosmos Taiwan), its wholly-owned subsidiary, has renewed its management structure, appointing Charlene Lien as General Manager. The move was transcosmos's initiative towards reinforcing its global business.

● Biography: Charlene Lien, General Manager of transcosmos Taiwan

Charlene became a corporate officer of transcosmos Taiwan in 2022. Prior to joining transcosmos, Charlene founded Wistron Information Technology & Services Co., Japan Office, a group of Wistron Information Technology & Services (Wistron ITS) in 2003. As CEO, Charlene started Japanese business from scratch, with it being centered on software outsourcing and business process outsourcing (BPO) services, and subsequently led the company to successful growth. Wistron ITS went public on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 2013. She joined Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. in 1994, after graduating from the Graduate School of Business Administration, Hitotsubashi University. She was born in Taipei, Taiwan.

Founded in September, 2016, transcosmos Taiwan has established its unique market position focusing on digital, with both strong sales skills in e-commerce and branding capabilities. Today, the company provides clients with diverse services including e-commerce one-stop services, digital marketing and contact centers.

With its reinforced management, transcosmos will expand its business in the Taiwanese market, leveraging Charlene Lien's abundant experience and network in Japan and overseas. Building on the achievements in Japan, transcosmos Taiwan will continue to provide diverse services tailored to the Taiwanese market, thereby helping clients grow e-commerce sales, boost brand recognition and optimize costs.

