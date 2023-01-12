actyv.ai Raises Pre-Series A Funding to Fuel Global Expansion, Product Enhancement

actyv.ai, a Singapore-headquartered, category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has raised a total of $12 million as part of Pre-Series A funding round from 1Digi Ventures, Singapore, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of the company. This includes an earlier tranche of $5 million from 1Digi Ventures in 2022. This will fuel global expansion, product enhancement, portfolio growth and talent acquisition.

In December 2022 alone actyv.ai's total BNPL throughput crossed $100 million. The company delivers significant value for enterprises and their allied partner ecosystem through its technology platform. The company partners with over 20 leading financial institutions enabling embedded BNPL. Over 25,000 distributors and one lac retailers are onboard the platform.

Commenting on this, Raghu said, "We have a proven track record in product development, business growth and attracting talent. Our AI-powered SaaS platform with its embedded offerings, drives substantial operational efficiencies to the entire supply chain ecosystem. The additional funds validate our being category creators in this space and the conviction to augment our platform's capabilities."

He added, "PwC has been a true partner in progress, guiding and supporting us in the latest fund raise. They have been brilliant in setting up our headquarters in Singapore and building our internal governance structures. As we enter the hyper-growth phase and increase our global footprint, we look forward to further strengthening this association."

Talking about their partnership with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., Raghu said, "Their legal expertise and counsel has helped establish a strong legal framework and advised in relation to fund raise and corporate matters for actyv.ai. We shall continue to benefit from their legal guidance."

"HSBC has extended their support in seamlessly establishing the banking infrastructure across geographies. We look forward to a long-lasting association with them," said Raghu.

About actyv.ai

actyv.ai is an AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and insurance, transforming the global B2B supply chain by making business transactions faster and easier. Through its partnerships with financial institutions, actyv.ai enables enterprises, suppliers, distributors and retailers to grow. actyv Go, actyv Score, actyv PayLater, actyv Insure and actyv Invest are the various product categories on the platform. For more information, please visit: https://www.actyv.ai/

