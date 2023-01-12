Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,539 in the last 365 days.

Amagi announces its new development center in Croatia

The development center in Croatia is Amagi's first R&D center outside India and will serve as a hub for the company's growth in Europe.

ZAGREB, Croatia, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced the opening of its very first European R&D center in Zagreb, Croatia. The new center will elevate the quality and speed of the technical support Amagi offers to its European customers while advancing product development efforts.

The development center will be led by Igor Marinić, Marko Horvat, and Danijel Perić who will now become integral to Amagi.

"Our goal has always been to bring more intuitive and intelligent technology into the broadcasting world to help media companies deliver more elevated viewing experiences to their consumers. With a dedicated R&D center in Croatia, we will now be closer to our European customers and will be able to offer them technology support in real-time. Igor and his team are wonderful additions to the Amagi family, and we look forward to growing with them," said Baskar Subramanian, CEO & Co-founder, Amagi.

"Amagi could not have chosen a better destination to further its expansion plans in Europe. Croatia has successfully established itself as a country with top talent on the global technology map. We are positive that the newly opened Amagi R&D center will be one of the key drivers of the company's growth and success in the region," adds Igor Marinić, General Manager - Eastern Europe, Amagi.

Amagi delivers linear channels in over 40 countries around the world, with the majority of clients from the American market. Amagi's customer list includes ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel, Vice Media, and numerous other global companies.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amagi-announces-its-new-development-center-in-croatia-301720034.html

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.

You just read:

Amagi announces its new development center in Croatia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.