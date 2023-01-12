Shaftsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ Negligent Operation, LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B3000223

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Colin Shepley/ Kyle Stevens

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/11/2023 at 2302 hours.

STREET: East Arlington Road

TOWN: Arlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Blair Court

WEATHER: Clear and 28 degrees.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ ACCUSED: Frank D. Morales

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT: NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of a Crash

VEHICLE YEAR:2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: SVMC Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a rollover motor vehicle crash on East Arlington Road in the Town of Arlington. It was reported that a male operator of the vehicle was injured and fled the scene prior to State Police arrival. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was travelling east when the vehicle crossed the center line before quickly turning back into the eastbound lane and exiting the south side of the road. Vehicle 1 proceeded to roll several times before coming to rest on its roof.

The operator and owner of the vehicle, Frank D. Morales was later located at his residence and subsequently sought medical attention at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Morales was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/27/2023 for the above offenses. Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Rescue Squad, and Monarch Towing.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Title 23 VSA 1038 (Roadways Laned for Traffic.)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/27/2023 at 0815 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421