St. Johnsbury Barracks / Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, Noise in the Nighttime

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4000272

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/11/23 at 2225 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4040 US 5, West Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, Noise in the Nighttime

ACCUSED: Jacob DeLabruere

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/11/2023 at 2225 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to an apartment complex on Route 5 in West Burke village, for a report of a male shooting firearms off his balcony. The male was later identified as Jacob Delabruere (23). Investigation revealed that Delabruere was extremely intoxicated and shot firearms unsafely off his 2nd story balcony, which faced several nearby residences of West Burke village. Delabruere was taken into custody safely and there were no known injuries resulting from this incident. Delabruere was held at Northeast Correctional Complex until sober and was charged to appear at the Caledonia County court on 1/12/23 at 1230 hours for the charges of Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly conduct and noise in the nighttime.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/12/23 1230 pm

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC until sober

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.