Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,540 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, Noise in the Nighttime

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4000272

TROOPER: David Garces                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury               

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 1/11/23 at 2225 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4040 US 5, West Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, Noise in the Nighttime

 

ACCUSED: Jacob DeLabruere                                          

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Burke, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 1/11/2023 at 2225 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to an apartment complex on Route 5 in West Burke village, for a report of a male shooting firearms off his balcony. The male was later identified as Jacob Delabruere (23). Investigation revealed that Delabruere was extremely intoxicated and shot firearms unsafely off his 2nd story balcony, which faced several nearby residences of West Burke village. Delabruere was taken into custody safely and there were no known injuries resulting from this incident. Delabruere was held at Northeast Correctional Complex until sober and was charged to appear at the Caledonia County court on 1/12/23 at 1230 hours for the charges of Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly conduct and noise in the nighttime.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   1/12/23 1230 pm         

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION:  NERC until sober   

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, Noise in the Nighttime

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.