Governor Abbott Appoints Mitzner To Texas Holocaust, Genocide, And Antisemitism Advisory Commission

TEXAS, January 11 - January 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ira Mitzner to the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Advisory Commission shall conduct a study on antisemitism in the state, provide assistance to schools, and meet with appropriate representatives of public and private organizations to provide information in addition to various education duties around the state.

Ira Mitzner of Houston is president and CEO of RIDA Development Corp and chairman of Apollo-RIDA Poland. He is a member of the Holocaust Museum Houston Advisory Board, board member of American Society of YadVashem, trustee of Baylor College of Medicine and United Orthodox Synagogue, and chairman of the Board of Yeshiva University. Mitzner received a bachelor’s degree from Yeshiva University, where he was also bestowed with an honorary doctorate.