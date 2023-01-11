Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,474 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Mitzner To Texas Holocaust, Genocide, And Antisemitism Advisory Commission

TEXAS, January 11 - January 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ira Mitzner to the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Advisory Commission shall conduct a study on antisemitism in the state, provide assistance to schools, and meet with appropriate representatives of public and private organizations to provide information in addition to various education duties around the state.

Ira Mitzner of Houston is president and CEO of RIDA Development Corp and chairman of Apollo-RIDA Poland. He is a member of the Holocaust Museum Houston Advisory Board, board member of American Society of YadVashem, trustee of Baylor College of Medicine and United Orthodox Synagogue, and chairman of the Board of Yeshiva University. Mitzner received a bachelor’s degree from Yeshiva University, where he was also bestowed with an honorary doctorate.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Mitzner To Texas Holocaust, Genocide, And Antisemitism Advisory Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.