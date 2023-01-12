Shaving Preparations Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Shaving Preparations Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Shaving Preparations Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the shaving preparations market. As per TBRC’s shaving preparations market forecast, the shaving preparations market size is expected to grow from $1.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%.

The increasing adoption of self-grooming and personal care products is driving the shaving preparations market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest shaving preparations market share. Major players in the shaving preparations market include The Procter and Gamble Company, L'Oréal Group, Gillette, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive, Energizer Holdings, Godrej, Beiersdorf AG.

Trending Shaving Preparations Market Trend

In November 2021, Edgewell Personal Care Company, a US-based consumer products company acquired Billie Inc. for $310 million. The acquisition added another brand portfolio to Edgewell’s business and aims to pursue significant growth opportunities. Billie Inc. is an American wellness company offering shaving supplies and body products.

Shaving Preparations Market Segments

• By Product Type: Shave Foams, Shaving Creams, Shaving Lotions, Shaving Waxes, Shave Gels

• By End User: Salons, Personal Use

• By Sales Channel: Beauty and Drug Stores, Branded and Specialty Outlets, Online Retailers, Convenience Stores, Other Retailing Formats

• By Geography: The global shaving preparations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

