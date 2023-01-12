Gouty Arthritis Market Latest Trends, Future Prospects, Share, and Forecast with Growth Factors

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gouty Arthritis Market size was $ 2.89 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2020-2025. It is a form of inflammatory arthritis which can cause extreme pain, joint swelling, warmth and redness in the foot, knee, elbow, wrist and fingertips. Gouty arthritis is caused by a condition known as hyperuricemia. It is caused owing to a combination of genetic factors and diet. Uric acid is found in foods (containing purine metabolism) in the form of crystals in a joint collected in the soft tissue of the joint, causing swelling, redness and warmth. Low-dose aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid) precipitates gout attacks in people with high urate levels in the blood.

Key Takeaways

1. Increasing awareness amongst people for early treatment of disease is set to propel the growth of the market.

2. Increasing prevalence of obesity is the driving factor for the growth of the Gouty Arthritis market.

3. Increased geriatric population with modernized routine disorders aiding growth towards the market.

4. Europe region is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Segment Analysis

1. Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) segment dominated the Gouty Arthritis Market in terms of revenue and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%. Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) are the drugs most widely used to treat the pain and inflammation of acute gout attacks in patients. It helps in reducing the inflammation and the severe pain caused owing to joint swelling. It works by work by preventing an enzyme called cyclooxygenase (COX) from making hormone-like chemicals prostaglandins abetting towards the market’s growth.

2. The North America region dominated Gouty Arthritis Market in terms of revenue with a market share of 39% owing towards owing to the presence of established payers and an increase in the number of Gouty Arthritis patients in the region. This growth can be attributed towards the increasing research & development initiatives and government support for the improvement of the healthcare sector. The U.S. holds the biggest market for gout disease treatment, followed by Canada in North America. The increasing awareness about the health and availability of new treatment methods drives the market in this region and is a key factor in the growth of the Gouty Arthritis market. Europe is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Gouty Arthritis Industry are -

1. AstraZeneca plc.

2. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

3. Novartis AG

4. Savient Pharmaceuticals

5. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

