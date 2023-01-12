Inslee delivers State of the State: “Bold actions for building a stronger Washington”

As the new new legislative session begins, Gov. Jay Inslee delivered his 2023 State of the State speech on Jan. 10, 2023 at a joint session of the House and Senate. This is the first in-person session since 2020, and is among the most diverse legislatures in state history, including a “younger and more diverse” class of legislators and record number of women.

Though several difficult issues are on deck for the 105-day session, the mood among legislators and visitors has been palpably upbeat and hopeful following renewed activity at the Capitol.