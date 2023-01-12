Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,429 in the last 365 days.

Inslee delivers State of the State: “Bold actions for building a stronger Washington”

WASHINGTON, January 12 - Story 

As the new new legislative session begins, Gov. Jay Inslee delivered his 2023 State of the State speech on Jan. 10, 2023 at a joint session of the House and Senate. This is the first in-person session since 2020, and is among the most diverse legislatures in state history, including a “younger and more diverse” class of legislators and record number of women.

Though several difficult issues are on deck for the 105-day session, the mood among legislators and visitors has been palpably upbeat and hopeful following renewed activity at the Capitol.

A woman applauds from a balcony overlooking an ornate legislative chamber while the governor delivers a speech from a brown dias.

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee delivers State of the State: “Bold actions for building a stronger Washington”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.