Global Therapeutic Dental Equipment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the therapeutic dental equipment market. As per TBRC’s therapeutic dental equipment market forecast, the therapeutic dental equipment market size is expected to grow to $4.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.1%.

The growth in the therapeutic dental equipment market is due to lifestyle changes and and unhealthy habits of people have increased the instances of oral disease. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest therapeutic dental equipment market share. Major players in the therapeutic dental equipment market include AMD LASERS LLC., BIOLASE Technology Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Group, A-dec Inc., 3M Company, Midmark Corporation, A.R.C. Laser, Carestream Health Inc., and The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Trending Therapeutic Dental Equipment Market Trend

There have been continuous technological advancements in dental lasers that are resulting in a positive impact on the growth of the dental laser industry.

Therapeutic Dental Equipment Market Segments

• By Product: Soft tissue Lasers, All tissue Lasers

• By End user: Hospitals, Clinics, Dental laboratories

• By Therapeutic Area: Restorative dentistry, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Other therapeutic areas

• By Geography: The global therapeutic dental equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dental therapy is the process of restoring the health of the teeth and gums. Therapeutic dental equipment is used for the treatment of dental diseases.

