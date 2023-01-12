CBP Officers Seize $931K in Unreported U.S. Currency at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry seized $931,739 in bulk, unreported U.S. currency.

“Our officers use multiple law enforcement tools while conducting inbound and outbound inspections; their vigilance and attention to detail led to this significant currency seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Stacks containing $931,739 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when CBP officers working at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge encountered a 21-year-old male United States citizen driving a 2013 Chevrolet, who was selected for a routine outbound inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered bulk currency hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the bulk U.S. currency totaling $931,739 hidden within the vehicle.

CBP officers seized the currency along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

