Innovatrics Facial Recognition on the Edge Enables Advanced Video Processing Even in Remote Areas
SmartFace Embedded by Innovatrics is a new chapter in facial recognition technology, saving both hardware costs and bandwidth without sacrificing performance.BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartFace Embedded by Innovatrics opens up a wide range of deployment options including areas without any internet coverage with no performance hit compared to server-centric solutions. Due to the power of the new system-on-chip and system-on-module edge devices, all the facial recognition processes can now run fully offline, directly on camera or device connected to it. You can now see its abilities live at Intersec in Dubai on January 17-19.
SmartFace facial recognition platform can support real-time video analysis and facial identification from an unlimited number of cameras and other video sources. Until recently, such operations could only be processed on servers due to the capacity limitations of available chips.
Our most recent advancements allow these facial recognition operations even without upgrades to the existing infrastructure. They can now be performed directly in the cameras and AI boxes, utilizing their neural processing units.
Acting as the main console, SmartFace Platform aggregates all the notifications from particular cameras. This is crucial for the effective management of every camera belonging to the system, watchlist, notifications preview, data analysis, face search, and the like. Although the central console is often performed by the solution vendor, SmartFace facial recognition platform stands out among the alternatives as it offers a ready-to-use system for central management and edge devices.
With our edge processing, high-capacity servers with powerful GPUs are no longer a requirement to deploy face recognition in securing premises and public areas since the heavy lifting is shifted to the edge. As such, the existing infrastructure is often sufficient enough to support a high-performance security or access control system with low power consumption at a fraction of the cost. This can lead to significant reduction in hardware costs by up to 50%, network offload and cost savings, and more flexible deployment options, while maintaining the overall performance on the same level as a GPU-dedicated server.
Running either on premise or in the cloud, SmartFace allows users to manage every camera, AI box and watchlist directly in the field. What’s more, cameras can be used in remote locations with SmartFace Embedded even without internet connection which can be ideal for border control applications. Liveness detection is slated to be added as an extra layer of securing premises.
Learn more how we can help you with our best-in-class biometric technologies. Schedule the meeting with Innovatrics team at Intersec 2023 on January 17-19 at the Dubai World Trade Centre at booth no. SA-E28.
Ján Záborský
Innovatrics
+421903322872 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn