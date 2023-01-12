Fay Nelson Shares Her Love for Animals and the Environment Through Her Book ‘Five Wallabies and One Dog Night’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Our efforts to preserve the environment are essential to our very survival. There’s only one place we can find the structures and resources we need. And that’s our planet Earth. With this, Fay Nelson wants to share her story of respecting and loving our animals and environment through her book ‘Five Wallabies and One Dog Night’. The Title of the book was inspired by the events in her childhood with dogs who during the winter season in North Queensland would accompany her. The story is to encourage people to know and respect animals, they may be wild bush animals or domesticated pets. The respect comes from kindness and daily engagement with the pet. They will give unconditional love and respect in return. The kindness should also extend to the wild animals if people live in rural or city areas where wild animals dwell close by.
“I am inspired by my love of animals and love of Homeland and Country. The unconditional love that an animal gives cannot be compared with love from people because in my opinion it is far greater. My grandmother also inspired me to be proud of who we are and how we live then and now. Also, she was inspired by the many Australians who are concerned about saving animals and the environment. People who protest, people who create shelters for caring for wildlife, those who buy land and build fences to keep them safe from predators, koala hospitals, veterinary doctors and nurses. The Ancestral beings taught Aboriginal people the ways to care for the land and wildlife which was followed by us for thousands of years until White people arrived and forced their ways onto us. In my view, wildlife has the same right to live on this earth as humans. They also inspire me to encourage people to make a difference. I am writing and illustrating books that children can read and learn about how special and precious their lives and the lives of animals and the environment are. Children are our future in every way,” Fay says.
When asked what she wants to say to her readers, Fay answers, “Please take the time to learn about the Earth, without a healthy Earth there will not be healthy people and animals. Please learn to share Country with wildlife. We are damaging ourselves and our Earth, by selfishly living our preferred lifestyle now but with no consideration for our children, grandchildren and for future generations.”
About the Author
Fay Nelson is an indigenous Aboriginal woman from North Queensland. She is a strong advocate for animal welfare and for the environment. She believes that we (people) do not own the Earth because the earth is our mother, and we do not own and cannot own our mother. She began Marketing Aboriginal Art in 1975, and currently the director of the Aboriginal Artists Agency, which monitors the use of Aboriginal artists' works. The company ensures that artists are paid for the use of their artworks. In the 1980's, she took two major exhibitions of Aboriginal Art to Dallas Texas and San Francisco at the invitation of Neiman Marcus. They were part of the Neiman Marcus Fortnight held in those cities. Both were hugely successful running for two weeks and with many other Australian Companies. She attended and even in the Legion of Honor for a major exhibition of Aboriginal Art owned by Rupert Meyer a Prominent Australian Businessman. Also, she curated an exhibition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and welcomed overseas diplomats and other dignitaries to Australia for the opening of the new Australian Parliament House the opening was in1988. In 2000, she was awarded the Order of Australia medal by the Australian Government for my services to Art, Dance and Culture. To know more about the author, you may visit her website, http://www.bunjeesbooks.com.au/.
She also had a TV interview with Logan Crawford this month. You may check her interview here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTmFl7XfU34.
If you are interested in buying her book, just visit amazon.com or click this link, https://www.amazon.com/Five-Wallabies-One-Dog-Night/dp/1984504673/.
