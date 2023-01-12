Submit Release
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Issue of Securities Pursuant to Long Term Incentive Plan Awards

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that following the maturing of long term incentive plan awards on January 11, 2023 which were made under the 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan of the Company (the “Plan”), a total of 24,389 common shares of no par value in the Company are being issued to members of staff within the Company’s group, including in the form of depositary interests and Zimbabwe depositary receipts in respect of such shares, on or about January 16, 2023. The following “Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility” within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“PDMRs”) shall receive the securities set out below:

Name Position Number of
depositary
interests		 Resulting interest
in share capital of
the Company
(number and
percentage)
Mark Learmonth Director and Chief Executive Officer 10,330 181,397 (1.10%)
Chester Goodburn Chief Financial Officer 1,526 7,861 (0.05%)

Further details of the issues of securities to such persons are set out in the notifications below.

Application has been made by Caledonia for the admission of depositary interests representing all the issued shares to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such securities will commence on or about January 17, 2023. Following issue of all the shares, the Company will have a total number of shares in issue of 17,283,312 common shares of no par value each. Caledonia has no shares in treasury; therefore, this figure may be used by holders of securities in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham

Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Dzika Dhana
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mark Learmonth  
2 Reason for the notification    
a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer  
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification  
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc  
b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value  
Identification code JE00BF0XVB15  
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of securities  
c) Price(s) and volume(s)


 Price(s) Volume(s)  
US$14.40 10,330
d) Aggregated information    
 - Aggregated volume 10,330  
 - Price US$14.40  
e) Date of the transaction 11 January 2023  
f) Place of the transaction AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc  


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Chester Goodburn  
2 Reason for the notification    
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer  
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification  
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc  
b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value  
Identification code JE00BF0XVB15  
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of securities  
c) Price(s) and volume(s)


 Price(s) Volume(s)  
US$14.40 1,526
d) Aggregated information    
 - Aggregated volume 1,526  
 - Price US$14.40  
e) Date of the transaction 11 January 2023  
f) Place of the transaction AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc  

Primary Logo

