Jesus the Everlasting Hope of Humankind: Biblical Theology Prompted by Visions and Dreams from the Holy Spirit By Don Elijah EckhartUNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Awaited Promise
As a devoted individual, Don Elijah Eckhart develops a vision of triumph for the hope of all mankind. In
order to have a clearer understanding of such a vision, he enrolled in a seminary to substantiate the same
with the sacred writings of Christianity. As a discerning critique, Don Eckhart is very particular with the
assessment of church history, and theology. Consequently, he wrote the book to spread the word.
The book is a perceptive and insightful study of the Scriptures and biblical theology that shape d Don
Eckhart’s prophetic dreams and visions. It conveys a thorough discussion of the importance of spiritual
sensitivity in giving hope to those who seek it.
In order to guide his readers and entice them to delve deeply into the Scriptures, church history, and
theology, Don Elijah Eckhart puts his insights into a skillfully written manner. Eckhart's mission is to share
the gospel, engage with those looking for answers, and inspire hope in the salvation and gift of eternal
life.
Paperback
ISBN-10: 1532648022
ISBN-13: 978-1532648021
Hardcover
ISBN-10: 1532648030
ISBN-13: 978-1532648038
Kindle
ASIN: B07HHLSTKW
Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About the Author:
Don Elijah Eckhart earned a Master of Arts in Christian Theology from Ashland and a Master of Public
Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is a former public administrator
and an instructor of the Ohio Certified Manager Program. He is currently at Seminary taking up Doctor of
Ministry at Ashland Theological Seminary.
