PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT FROM HONORABLE MINISTER MS FREDA TUKI RANGIREI, MWYCFA

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

FROM: HONORABLE MINISTER MS FREDA TUKI RANGIREI

Date: 4th Jan, 2023

In accordance with the Family Protection Act 2014 (Section 54 and 55), The Solomon Islands Government through the Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs is now calling for applications from Domestic Violence counsellors and case workers who are interested to become registered Domestic Violence Counsellors under the Solomon Islands Domestic Violence Counselling registry.

Key requirements for Domestic Violence counselling registration are as follows:

  • Successfully completed 120 hours of Domestic Violence/Gender Based Violence counselling related training courses or study to develop their Domestic Violence-counseling skills, practice, and knowledge
  • Obtained a minimum of 2 years’ experience providing Domestic Violence/Gender Based Violence counselling
  • Successfully passed the Domestic Violence Counselling skills assessment to be administered by
  • Successfully been supervised and/or observed providing DV counselling

Applicants can be from the following sectors:

  • Domestic Violence Providing organizations (DVCPOs) meeting the SIG’s DV counselling accreditation requirements
  • Private registered organizations
  • Public sector
  • Faith Based organizations

Contact the SAFENET coordinator, Ms Judy Basi on email JBasi@mwycfa.gov.sb for soft copies of application package and other information.

Completed Applications can be mailed to SAFENET Coordinator, Women’s Development Division, Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs, PO Box G39, Honiara

or  emailed to Judy Basi- SAFENET Coordinator JBasi@mwycfa.gov.sb and copy  vdevesi@mwycfa.gov.sb

The Provincial Women’s Development Division offices in the provinces can assist with provincial applicants.

Due date for application is 20th January 2023.

 

Note:  The Solomon Islands Domestic Violence Counselling guidelines is available online on https://asiapacific.unwomen.org/en/digital-library/publications/2022/05/solomon-islands-domestic-violence-counselling-guidelines

