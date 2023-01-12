Police charge a 26-years-old male with nine counts of false pretence in Western Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Gizo Police Station in Western Province have charged a 26-years-old male who hails from South Malaita for allegation of false pretence last week.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “It was alleged that the suspect took more than $10,000 cash separately from eight people in different occasions within a period of two weeks in Gizo Town.”

PPC Lenialu says, “In relation to the report the suspect borrowed money from the victims and had promised to pay them back when he got his money cleared at the Bank of South Pacific (BSP) Branch in Gizo.”

“He was caught red handed by some of the victims and brought him to Gizo Police Station where he was been investigated and formally arrested by Police,” PPC Lenialu adds.

“The suspect was charged with nine counts of Obtaining Credit by False Pretences Contrary to Section 309(a) of the Penal Code (Ch.26) and currently remanded for 14 days at Gizo Correctional Centre to appear in court on a later date.”

Police are continuing with its investigation into the matter.

