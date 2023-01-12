Global Airsoft Guns Market Size Revenue To Hit Nearly $3,523 Million By 2030: ZMR Statistics Report
Global Airsoft Guns Market Size, Share Analysis on Key Players, Factors Affecting Market Growth, Industry Demand and Forecast 2030
The global airsoft guns market was estimated at USD $1,803 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach over USD $3,523 Mn by 2030, poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Airsoft Guns Market By Product (Handgun, Rifle, Shotgun, and Muzzle Loading), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2030". The global airsoft guns market size was nearly $1,803 million in 2021 and is set to increase to about $3,523 million by 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 7.9% between 2022 and 2030.
Airsoft guns are simulations of the original firearm produced for the discharge of non-metallic projectiles. These projectiles make use of one of the products including spring force, electric motor, or gas tank. A large number of generation X population prefer the purchase of airsoft guns as shooting is a popular sport for generation X and as a leisure activity. Airsoft guns are utilized by generation X for hunting, target shooting, and adventure sports. Industry players are creating airsoft fields in order to improve end-user participation in adventure sports events.
The growth of the global airsoft guns market over the forecast timeline can be subject to the surging popularity of adventure sports and the rise in leisure activities such as shooting. In addition to this, a mammoth surge in airsoft sports activities has paved a way for the humungous growth of the global airsoft guns industry. Rise in the number of new product launches will contribute majorly towards the massive expansion of the airsoft guns industry globally. Massive demand for airsoft guns from the millennial population in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa will elevate the expansion of the global airsoft guns industry. An increase in spending on airsoft guns will provide impetus to the airsoft guns market in the years to come.
However, awareness regarding the damage caused as a result of misuse of these products can restrain the growth of the global market. Nonetheless, an increase in the number of rifle manufacturing firms across the globe due to massive product demand in leisure and sports activities is likely to provide new opportunities for growth for the global airsoft guns market.
The global airsoft guns market is divided into product, distribution channels, and region.
On the basis of product, the global airsoft guns industry is sectored into handgun, rifle, shotgun, and muzzle-loading segments. Furthermore, the handgun segment is expected to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period. The expansion of this segment from 2022 to 2030 can be attributed to the large-scale purchase of handguns as a result of their lightweight features along with the ability of users to fire from a single hand.
Based on the distribution channel, the global airsoft guns market is segmented into offline and online segments. Furthermore, the online segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 8.3% in the next eight years. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be owing to the rise in online purchases of airsoft guns.
The Middle East and African airsoft guns industry is projected to record the highest CAGR of nearly 8.7% over the forecast timeline subject to changing consumer purchasing behavior towards adventure sports. Apart from this, surging disposable income and the popularity of shooting sports activities especially among the youth in countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE are likely to boost the global market trends in the region. Moreover, North America, which accounted for nearly 41% of the global market share, is anticipated to lead the regional market growth over the forecast timespan. The expansion of the airsoft guns industry in North America can be attributed to the growing popularity of adventure sports in the countries such as the U.S.
Recent Developments:
In the first quarter of 2022, Umarex USA announced the latest air archery rifle Air Javelin Pro Arrow Gun. The initiative will account lucratively towards the product development and expansion of the airsoft guns industry in the North American subcontinent and globally.
In the first half of 2022, Thales announced the introduction of AI-based tactical training and shooting simulation at Eurosatory 2022, new services bringing value to instructors. In addition to this, the integration of shooting events with artificial intelligence will help in the expansion of the global airsoft guns industry in the upcoming years.
In the second quarter of 2022, Tokyo Marui Co. Limited declared new product launches at the Shizuka hobby show 2022.
Key participants profiled in the global airsoft guns industry include:
VALKEN SPORTS
Tokyo Marui
G&G ARMAMENT TAIWAN LTD
Kriss USA
Crosman Corporation
Colt's Manufacturing Company
ICS Airsoft Inc.
A&K Airsoft
Lancer Tactical
Ballistic Breakthru Gunnery Corporation.
Global Airsoft Guns Market segmentation follows
By Product
Handgun
Rifle
Shotgun
Muzzle Loading
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
