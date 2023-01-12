New Haven Barracks/ DUI #2/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5000148

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 1/11/23, 1922 hours

VIOLATION: DUI #2

STREET: Lincoln Road

TOWN: Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Briggs Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Peter Nelson

AGE: 65

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM MC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 1/11/23 at approximately 1922 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lincoln Road near the intersection with Briggs Hill Road in the Town of Lincoln. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling west on Lincoln Road when it crossed the centerline and left the roadway. V#1 subsequently went airborne before striking a tree and coming to a position of uncontrolled rest off the eastbound lane.

The operator was identified as Peter Nelson (65) of Bristol, VT. While speaking with Nelson, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Nelson was transported by ambulance to UVM Medical Center, where a sample of his blood was taken as evidence. Nelson was then released to hospital staff with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Bristol Fire Department and Bristol Rescue Squad.

VCVC: 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 Points).

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/20/23, 1230 hours

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.