New Haven Barracks/ DUI #2/ MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5000148
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 1/11/23, 1922 hours
VIOLATION: DUI #2
STREET: Lincoln Road
TOWN: Bristol
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Briggs Hill Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Peter Nelson
AGE: 65
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVM MC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 1/11/23 at approximately 1922 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lincoln Road near the intersection with Briggs Hill Road in the Town of Lincoln. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling west on Lincoln Road when it crossed the centerline and left the roadway. V#1 subsequently went airborne before striking a tree and coming to a position of uncontrolled rest off the eastbound lane.
The operator was identified as Peter Nelson (65) of Bristol, VT. While speaking with Nelson, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Nelson was transported by ambulance to UVM Medical Center, where a sample of his blood was taken as evidence. Nelson was then released to hospital staff with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Bristol Fire Department and Bristol Rescue Squad.
VCVC: 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 Points).
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/20/23, 1230 hours
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.