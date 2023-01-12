Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,457 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ DUI #2/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 23B5000148

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 1/11/23, 1922 hours

 

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

STREET: Lincoln Road

 

TOWN: Bristol

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Briggs Hill Road

 

WEATHER: Clear

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Peter Nelson

 

AGE: 65

 

SEAT BELT? N

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

INJURIES: Minor

 

HOSPITAL: UVM MC

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

On 1/11/23 at approximately 1922 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lincoln Road near the intersection with Briggs Hill Road in the Town of Lincoln. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling west on Lincoln Road when it crossed the centerline and left the roadway. V#1 subsequently went airborne before striking a tree and coming to a position of uncontrolled rest off the eastbound lane.

 

 

The operator was identified as Peter Nelson (65) of Bristol, VT. While speaking with Nelson, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Nelson was transported by ambulance to UVM Medical Center, where a sample of his blood was taken as evidence. Nelson was then released to hospital staff with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Bristol Fire Department and Bristol Rescue Squad.

 

 

VCVC: 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 Points).

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT: Addison

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/20/23, 1230 hours

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ DUI #2/ MV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.