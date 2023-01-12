Advanced Wellness and Pain, Physician Experts in Psychedelic Medicine, Will Be Showcased at Leigh Steinberg's Big Game Event in Arizona in 2023

Advanced Wellness and Pain offers the most innovative, cutting-edge treatments combining psychedelic medicine with synergistic supplements, vitamins, peptides, and more to treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, TBI/CTE, substance abuse, chronic pain, anti-aging, and optimize peak health and wellness.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Leigh Steinberg's 36th annual Super Bowl party, Advanced Wellness and Pain has been selected to be showcased in the VIP Disruptive Tech Biohacking Brain Lounge. The day before the biggest and most popular championship football game in the country is the time for Steinberg's annual event, which has long been the top networking gathering for legends in sports, business, and entertainment. The annual Brain Lounge and Brain Summit are held at Salt River Fields Stadium in Scottsdale the day before the Super Bowl on February 11, 2023, from 12 pm to 5 pm MST, and they feature the most cutting-edge innovations in wellness, treatments, and healthcare technologies.

The world's finest athletes, sports medicine specialists, coaches, trainers, therapists, celebrities, and dignitaries eagerly anticipate viewing the newest technological advancements at Leigh's Brain Lounge each year. The Brain Lounge has gained a sizable following over the years as a location to view cutting-edge sports technology.

On Google, the highest rated psychedelic medicine clinic in Arizona is Advanced Wellness and Pain (AWAP). AWAP's mission is to provide compassionate care and support by leveraging psychedelic medicine as a catalyst to create positive life-changing experiences. The three physician co-founders of AWAP are Drs. James Leathem, Deepak Sharma, and Greg Wong. They founded AWAP in 2020 amidst the COVID pandemic seeing the resulting rise in the need for innovative mental health care treatment options.

As board-certified anesthesiologists, they created a revolutionary ketamine integration program to help alleviate various mental and physical conditions. They combine precision-dosed intravenous ketamine infusions, integrative coaching, a proprietary workbook, natural supplements, vibroacoustic technology, and other cutting-edge biohacking technologies to achieve life-changing results for their patients. They have administered over 3,000 ketamine infusions and are experts in the application of ketamine as a psychedelic medicine.

Ketamine is a safe and effective off-label treatment for a wide range of conditions, including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), chronic pain, mTBI/CTE, fibromyalgia, migraines, neuropathy, and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS). It has been shown to be particularly effective in patients who have not responded to traditional treatments and are considered "treatment-resistant".

Today's western-medicine approach to mental and physical health issues are usually by oral pharmaceutical medications, injection procedures and/or device implants. These modalities may work for some patients but usually, medications or injections are just a band-aid approach. AWAP has created a program that leverages ketamine's unique psychedelic properties as a catalyst for change; helping to rewire the nervous system at the cellular/neuronal level leading patients to get to the root of their issues and ultimately heal at the core rather than just cover up symptoms. This fusion of western and eastern medicine has allowed this program to achieve astonishing success rates.

According to Dr. James Leathem, "The future application of psychedelic medicines for mental and physical health issues is exciting, and we strive to be at the forefront of this paradigm shift in healthcare. Our team will be on hand to share information about our cutting-edge services and our approach to treating traumatic brain injury, depression, anxiety, PTSD, and more. Furthermore, we will also be collaborating with InHarmony Interactive by showcasing their vibroacoustic technology, which is a unique feature of our infusion program. Ultimately, our goal is to raise awareness and shed light on the fact that psychedelic medicines show tremendous promise in helping to improve mental and physical health. To alleviate suffering is our duty as physicians and being featured in the February 2023 Brain Lounge is a huge honor for us."

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. This competition has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports, drawing in millions of viewers from around the world.

The Leigh Steinberg event and Brain Lounge/Brain Summit will take place the day before the big game at Salt River Fields Stadium, located at 7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258, on Saturday, February 11, from 12 pm to 5 pm MST.

