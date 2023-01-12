Steven G. Ryder, Sr.'s newly released "Freedom: A Collection" is a captivating collection of thought-provoking poetic works.

"Freedom: A Collection" from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven G. Ryder, Sr. is a spiritually charged arrangement of personal poetry that explores a variety of themes and figures found within scripture.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Freedom: A Collection": a potent selection of poetic writings that encourage readers in the pursuit of Christ. "Freedom: A Collection" is the creation of published author Steven G. Ryder, Sr., a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who graduated from Baptist Bible College, now Summit University.

Ryder shares, "Freedom: A Collection was God's choice!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven G. Ryder, Sr.'s new book brings readers a powerful anthology that is certain to encourage the spirit.

Ryder draws from a deep, abiding faith in God and passion for creative writing that stretches back beyond the 1960s.

Consumers can purchase "Freedom: A Collection" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Freedom: A Collection," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

