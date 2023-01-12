The Answer to Treating PTSD in Combat Veterans is to Treat it Completely

Xulon Press presents theological insight into PTSD, particularly as experienced by veterans.

BIG SPRING, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Scott Jimenez shares expertise garnered from years working with combat veterans in PTSD: A Theological Approach ($15.99, paperback, 9781662863912; $24.99, 9781662863929; $7.99, e-book, 9781662863943; audiobook, 9781662863950).

While serving as a chaplain, both to Marines and veterans, Jimenez realized that many veterans suffer from PTSD, which is often masked as substance abuse, and that many treatment options are incomplete because they do not address the theological aspects of guilt, shame, forgiveness, and identity. He uses existing research, interviews with veterans and a study of the Bible to produce his holistic answer to this dilemma.

"This book is designed for the person who knows someone suffering from PTSD, is curious about it, or wants to help a sufferer," said Jimenez.

Scott Jimenez earned a Doctor of Ministry (DMin) with a specialty in the spiritual effects of PTSD. He is a US Navy chaplain (Retired), with previous war-time experience as an officer of Marines. Jimenez also served as a VA chaplain (Retired), working with victims of PTSD and Substance Use Disorder (SUD).

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. PTSD: A Theological Approach is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

