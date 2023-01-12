Rita Thomas's newly released "Because You Love Me: Daily Inspiration for Women 'Redeemed and Chosen'" is an uplifting spiritual message for women.

"Because You Love Me: Daily Inspiration for Women 'Redeemed and Chosen'" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rita Thomas is an engaging daily devotional that provides readers with a year's worth of inspiration, insight, and comfort.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Because You Love Me: Daily Inspiration for Women 'Redeemed and Chosen'": a heartfelt discussion of the challenges and blessings of womanhood. "Because You Love Me: Daily Inspiration for Women 'Redeemed and Chosen'" is the creation of published author Rita Thomas, a retired teacher, mother, wife, and sister who has devoted her life to helping others.

Thomas shares, "Because You Love Me, a women's devotional book, because life is a journey of faith, love, and direction for women seeking to develop an intimate relationship with God. Women share a unique place in God's heart because we are redeemed and chosen with a real purpose in His plan. Discovering that purpose is sometimes difficult because of who we believe we are in God's order, but we must allow God to deliver us from our preconceived notions to find our real purpose. When we develop a relationship with God, we learn that we are complete with Him, daughters of the Highest, with spiritual gifts at our command.

"In these pages, you will find daily scripture, commentary, and prayers that give comfort, inspiration, and spiritual blessing to grow you into the woman that God intended you to be. There are fifty-two weeks of devotions included in this book—one devotional for every day to lead and guide you through your spiritual journey with God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rita Thomas's new book will uplift and encourage women in the pursuit of a strong connection with their spiritual selves.

Thomas shares in hopes of offering an encouraging hand to other women seeking a path to a fulfilling connection with God.

Consumers can purchase "Because You Love Me: Daily Inspiration for Women 'Redeemed and Chosen'" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Because You Love Me: Daily Inspiration for Women 'Redeemed and Chosen'," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing