Author Phyllis Carver's new book "Las Vegas Life: Book One of a Trilogy" follows two teens whose love for each other sparks a lifelong adventure within Las Vegas

Recent release "Las Vegas Life: Cocktails and Casino Stories Book One of a Trilogy" from Page Publishing author Phyllis Carver is a thrilling tale that centers around young Cece and Ian, two Las Vegas teens who quickly fall in love. Working hard to make a place for themselves amongst the glamor of Las Vegas, they'll encounter wild adventures and a host of unforgettable characters that will help to shape their story.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phyllis Carver, a proud mother and grandmother who resides in Las Vegas with her two dogs Diva and Benny, has completed her new book "Las Vegas Life: Cocktails and Casino Stories Book One of a Trilogy": a captivating tale of two teens living in Las Vegas whose love for each other sparks a lifelong adventure.

"Casino life, the knowledge of Las Vegas, and the curiosity about the people living in Las Vegas have mesmerized worldwide tourists for many years," writes Carver. "Gambling has been a part of Nevada's Wild West long before this 'Silver State' joined the United States of America in 1864, yet gambling only became legal in Nevada in 1931.

"Book One, in the trilogy of the 'Las Vegas Life' books, portrays the beginning of an exceptional lifelong love story of two, young, and beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada teenagers, Cece and Ian. Book One starts in the mid-1950s and on through their many years together in Las Vegas. The twists and turns throughout the trilogy are completely unexpected as each story continues on to unfold into the many exciting, thrilling, and emotional experiences in the couple's lives together, while continuously introducing you to their ever growing personalities, their happy and evolving love story, their futures, their family, their true friends, as well as other interesting, kind, and/or deceitful acquaintances along their life journeys in their casino environments and in their casino experiences. So sit back, relax, hold on, and enjoy!"

Published by Page Publishing, Phyllis Carver's spellbinding tale is inspired by the author's own experiences working in Las Vegas casinos for many years with her husband, Eddie, and the fascinating stories she gathered from others during that time. Expertly paced and full of unforgettable characters, Carver weaves a fascinating story that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, leaving them desperate for the next installment in the lives of Cece and Ian.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Las Vegas Life: Cocktails and Casino Stories Book One of a Trilogy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

