Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,493 in the last 365 days.

Dixie Lee Higgs's newly released "Florence the Honey Bee's Southern Adventures" is a sweet tale of unexpected adventure and making the most of what life offers.

"Florence the Honey Bee's Southern Adventures" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dixie Lee Higgs is a charming tale of a determined little bee that finds herself unexpectedly adventuring around key landmarks of the South.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Florence the Honey Bee's Southern Adventures": a fun and lighthearted adventure that offers fun facts about life in the United States. "Florence the Honey Bee's Southern Adventures" is the creation of published author Dixie Lee Higgs, a proud mother of a beloved daughter and graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Higgs shares, "My story is about a honeybee who is separated from her family during a huge dust storm. Florence, being such a conscientious, hard-working, and extremely adventurous honeybee, decided to make this sad incident in her life for the better. She loved the South and wanted to make a difference in God's beautiful foliage by visiting areas in the South to pollinate. She knew from an early age that sometimes life takes you in new directions you may or may not be familiar with, but being brave and seeking out new adventures can make you even stronger and give you a real purpose in life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dixie Lee Higgs's new book will entertain and delight as readers adventure with the little bee who will make the most of any situation.

Higgs shares in hopes of providing entertainment and fun scientific and geographical facts to young readers.

Consumers can purchase "Florence the Honey Bee's Southern Adventures" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Florence the Honey Bee's Southern Adventures," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Dixie Lee Higgs's newly released "Florence the Honey Bee's Southern Adventures" is a sweet tale of unexpected adventure and making the most of what life offers.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.