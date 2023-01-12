Dixie Lee Higgs's newly released "Florence the Honey Bee's Southern Adventures" is a sweet tale of unexpected adventure and making the most of what life offers.

"Florence the Honey Bee's Southern Adventures" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dixie Lee Higgs is a charming tale of a determined little bee that finds herself unexpectedly adventuring around key landmarks of the South.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Florence the Honey Bee's Southern Adventures" is the creation of published author Dixie Lee Higgs, a proud mother of a beloved daughter and graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Higgs shares, "My story is about a honeybee who is separated from her family during a huge dust storm. Florence, being such a conscientious, hard-working, and extremely adventurous honeybee, decided to make this sad incident in her life for the better. She loved the South and wanted to make a difference in God's beautiful foliage by visiting areas in the South to pollinate. She knew from an early age that sometimes life takes you in new directions you may or may not be familiar with, but being brave and seeking out new adventures can make you even stronger and give you a real purpose in life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dixie Lee Higgs's new book will entertain and delight as readers adventure with the little bee who will make the most of any situation.

Higgs shares in hopes of providing entertainment and fun scientific and geographical facts to young readers.

Consumers can purchase "Florence the Honey Bee's Southern Adventures" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

