Author Bobby R. White's new book "The Last Black Undercover Narc in America" offers a glimpse into the world of an undercover narcotics officer

Recent release "The Last Black Undercover Narc in America" from Page Publishing author Bobby R. White shares the compelling story of how a law-enforcement officer made it through the most difficult and challenging time in his career with his deep-rooted faith in Jesus guiding him each step of the way.

LONGVIEW, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bobby R. White, who was born and raised in East Texas, has completed his new book "The Last Black Undercover Narc in America": a gripping and potent memoir that shares the experiences of the first black undercover narcotics officer in the history of East Texas law enforcement.

Bobby R. White writes, "In 1990, I was the most feared undercover cop in the state of Texas. In just sixty days, I would unknowingly open up a glimpse into a window of a possible dark, spiritual, religious, and criminal future for the entire world. All this happened while inadvertently investigating a large drug cartel connection from Houston, Texas, into East Texas."

Published by Page Publishing, Bobby R. White's impactful work invites readers to share in the author's life-changing experiences.

Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase "The Last Black Undercover Narc in America" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

