Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,489 in the last 365 days.

If You Think Your Decisions Only Affect You, Think Again

Xulon Press presents a fictional story of moral fortitude.

CHERRY VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Nancy J. Lewis takes us back to teen life in the 1950s in Beloved: Our Phenomenal Journey ($22.49, paperback, 9781662866197; $9.99, e-book, 9781662866203).

A common retort from teens is, "It's my decision. I'm not hurting anybody." If only they understood the ripple effect their lives had on the people around them. This is part of the experience of Karen Morton, a teenager trying to stay true to her Christian faith in spite of unexpected trials and joys no one could have anticipated.

"As a Christian, I want to impart to the reader how important morality and ethics are; and how they impact other people," said Lewis.

Nancy J. Lewis brings a varied background to the reader. She has ranched, farmed, worked in insurance agencies, hospitals and with special education children, as well as in a research and development laboratory for the Department of Defense. As of late she was a therapist in the healing arts, certified in seven different modalities. Besides writing, her hobby was breeding, training and showing Pembroke Welsh Corgi dogs in breed and obedience, all of which has broadened her understanding of the natural world, including human nature, and she hopes to bring this to the reader.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Beloved: Our Phenomenal Journey is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Nancy J. Lewis, Salem Author Services, 951-769-8061, nancyj.lewis1@aol.com

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

You just read:

If You Think Your Decisions Only Affect You, Think Again

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.