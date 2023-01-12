If You Think Your Decisions Only Affect You, Think Again

Xulon Press presents a fictional story of moral fortitude.

CHERRY VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Nancy J. Lewis takes us back to teen life in the 1950s in Beloved: Our Phenomenal Journey ($22.49, paperback, 9781662866197; $9.99, e-book, 9781662866203).

A common retort from teens is, "It's my decision. I'm not hurting anybody." If only they understood the ripple effect their lives had on the people around them. This is part of the experience of Karen Morton, a teenager trying to stay true to her Christian faith in spite of unexpected trials and joys no one could have anticipated.

"As a Christian, I want to impart to the reader how important morality and ethics are; and how they impact other people," said Lewis.

Nancy J. Lewis brings a varied background to the reader. She has ranched, farmed, worked in insurance agencies, hospitals and with special education children, as well as in a research and development laboratory for the Department of Defense. As of late she was a therapist in the healing arts, certified in seven different modalities. Besides writing, her hobby was breeding, training and showing Pembroke Welsh Corgi dogs in breed and obedience, all of which has broadened her understanding of the natural world, including human nature, and she hopes to bring this to the reader.

Beloved: Our Phenomenal Journey is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

