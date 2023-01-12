Submit Release
A Shift in Demographics Calls for a Change in Leadership Style

Xulon Press presents a frank discussion of race, culture and evangelism.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Mark Marchak encourages white evangelicals to make way for a new kind of leadership in Releasing What is Not Ours to Hold: White Evangelicals in Non-White America($12.49, paperback, 9781662867088; $5.99, e-book, 9781662867095).

Over the course of his 45-year ministry, Marchak has noticed how slow the status quo has been to relinquish their traditions and control in order to embrace new cultures and ways that would welcome the increasingly diverse population of our society. He believes the time has come.

"God is giving white evangelicals a once-in-a generation opportunity to release their iron grip on the tables of leadership in favor of a new, far more complex generation of leaders drawn from the myriad of cultures increasingly populating the United States," said Marchak.

Rev. Mark Marchak served as an urban missionary with Missions Door for 45 years, first as Team Leader in New York City and then as the mission's Director of City Ministry. He led teams of ethnically, linguistically, culturally and racially diverse missionaries serving in many of the major cities in the United States and Canada. Mark is the son of second-generation parents with roots in Russia and Slovakia. He is a graduate of Taylor University and Denver Seminary. He and his wife, Karen, raised two children while living in New York City for over 40 years.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Releasing What is Not Ours to Hold is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Mark Marchak, Salem Author Services, 718-981-8524, markmarchak@gmail.com

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

