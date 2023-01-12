Jean Loretta Dietrich's newly released "Have Comb...Will Travel" is a creative tale of love and unexpected challenges in the world of cosmetology

"Have Comb...Will Travel" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jean Loretta Dietrich is an enjoyable romance that finds a competitive artist in the cosmetology field discovering a surprising connection with a fellow competitor that leads to challenges and life-changing opportunity.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Have Comb...Will Travel": a delightful and lighthearted fiction. "Have Comb...Will Travel" is the creation of published author Jean Loretta Dietrich, who is from Holyoke, Massachusetts. She was a hairstylist, salon owner, and cosmetology instructor for forty-one years. She remains active as a hairstylist in the field of desairology.

Dietrich shares, "Come take a look at how middle-aged Joanna, a well-known hairstylist from Vermont, is doing on the exciting 'hair competition circuit.' She finds that travel and challenge bring her a whole new busy life and a chance at love a second time around. Follow her in her travels all over the USA, France, and Italy.

"Joanna and her friend Lila have joint ownership of a large salon in the busy city of Burlington, Vermont. Learn of the hard work in running such a large enterprise and the involvement of the personal lives of their employees and also about the complicated requirements of using the correct model in order to achieve success in competition work.

"Joanna meets an Italian-born stylist and widower, James Petrocelli, from Rhode Island and unexpectedly finds love and romance. Even though they compete against each other, things become serious, and many major decisions have to be dealt with. James has a teenage daughter who quickly learns to resent Joanna and does all she can to break them up.

"This book gives you a glimpse into the completely different and exciting world of cosmetology."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jean Loretta Dietrich's new book takes readers into the world of competitive hair design through a fun and upbeat adventure.

Dietrich draws from her personal experience as a salon owner and hairstylist to weave an engaging tale that will delight and entertain.

