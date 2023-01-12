Author Steve Stone's new book "Clamps, Whiskey, and a Scarf" is a riveting story that follows a love affair the author experienced, told through a series of poems.

Recent release "Clamps, Whiskey, and a Scarf" from Page Publishing author Steve Stone is a mesmerizing collection of poems and ruminations that reflect upon a steamy love affair that captured the author's heart, leading him to believe it would last forever. Its conclusion, which left the author devastated, offered clarity and a valuable lesson that the author now holds deep within his heart.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Stone, a secondary-education English instructor who holds a master's degree in education, along with a bachelor's degree in performing arts, has completed his new book, "Clamps, Whiskey, and a Scarf": a stirring collection of poems that document a love affair encountered by the author that left him heartbroken.

"This collection holds all the works inspired by Loretta during the time that I knew her," writes Stone. "Considering all the coffees, gifts, flowers, etc., that I put into us, one can truly be Lost in the Irreplaceable Beauty that is Loretta." Doubtful that one will ever completely comprehend what was shared, and he will have to learn to live with that. He may not be meant to understand why he was insulted and shamefully dismissed. It may be best for him to be grateful for experiencing the magic that was enjoyed, while being thankful for the lesson that was learned regarding 'separated' and 'getting separated.'

Published by Page Publishing, Steve Stone's new book is an emotional ride that will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Stone's journey from the affair's fiery beginning to its devastating end.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Clamps, Whiskey, and a Scarf" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

